Oswego County Legislature erupts over call for DSS commissioner’s resignation

OSWEGO COUNTY – Five public hearings on the five separate issues of housing for farm workers, additions to the county Agricultural District, the establishment of mass transportation facilities within the county and property tax exemptions for seniors and the disabled took a rather quiet eight-and-a-half minutes at the County Legislature’s April 14 meeting, including brief remarks from two speakers and the reading of a summary of each of the five resolutions on which the public hearings were held.
All resolutions were then passed into law by the Legislature with little comment.
But it took only 41 words by Fulton Legislator Frank Castiglia to turn the meeting into a storm of objection, vehement opposition, and personal accusation that went on for 10-and-a-half minutes, two minutes longer and quite a bit louder than five public hearings.
“Mr. Chairman and all legislators,” Castiglia began, “with all that has transpired in the past month since our last full, regular legislative meeting, I feel that it’s time for this legislative body to ask for the resignation of DSS Commissioner Alvord effective immediately.”
Republican legislators erupted in wave after wave after wave of seemingly unshakeable allegiance, condemnation, and remonstrance, mostly aimed at Castiglia, some in defense of Alvord, and much declaring Castiglia’s call for forced resignation as a bridge too far, too much too soon.
First to rise was Legislator Marc Greco. “I would say this is premature and unnecessary at this time,” he said. “I think everybody is entitled to a full investigation before taking a drastic action like asking for someone’s resignation.”
Majority Leader Nathan Emmons next rose to speak. “I think this body has acted swiftly in terms of putting forward not one but two investigations into DSS,” he said. Emmons recommended the investigations be allowed to play themselves out, “and the facts lead us where they may. Without those facts, this action is definitely unwarranted and premature.”
Legislator Roy Reehil rose next. “It’s scapegoating the commissioner who’s dedicated, deeply dedicated, to the mission of child welfare,” he said. “It’s a huge mistake. It’s almost ridiculous on its face. It’s a scapegoating. It’s basically sort of a mob mentality to attack this department right now. There’s 300 people or more over there. They do incredible work, terribly hard work, every day. Trying to decapitate the department right now is a huge mistake. I think we need to stand in support of a department that is consistently doing the best that they can. They’re looking into the circumstances that surround this recent tragedy, but this is a mistake. It should have never been brought to the floor.”
Chairman James Weatherup then joined in adding, “the premise that in this country, we still go with innocent until proven guilty.”
Legislator James Karasek followed with, “In this country, the law takes precedence, and the law says they’re going to prosecute these parents. We need to let that process go through before we start throwing things around that just create a lot of attention with no end result that this county’s going to be proud of. If in fact, at a time down the road, there are facts that support Legislator Castiglia’s motion, I don’t have an issue with that. This is not the time to do this. I strongly oppose this.”
Legislator Noelle Beckwith Salmonsen then rose to ask that Castiglia share his thinking on his request for Alvord’s resignation. “I would like to recommend before the roll call vote that Legislator Castiglia explain in his thoughts why she (Alvord) should be fired,” Salmonsen said.
Castiglia responded. “Fellow legislators and chairman,” he began, “10 years ago Greg Hafner, commissioner of DSS at that time, said the many improvements made after Erin Maxwell ensured another case like that would never happen again. Well, here we are, and it happened. We did a study in 2008-2009 performed by Cornell. It called out many shortcomings, and we instituted all but the most important one. This legislative body failed, but only the people can fire us. The 2020 budget, we had a chance to help, and we failed. It’s time to step up to the plate and do the right thing now. The buck stops at the top. You have to be held accountable for what you know or you don’t know. We are a government by the people and for the people, and the children are part of those people. Serve and protect. We serve the people, and we are held accountable to protect. We need to protect now. We have a chance right now to stand up for the vulnerable and do the right thing.”
Emmons rose again. “It goes without saying,” he said, “that the minority leader (Castiglia) has been wanting to grab a headline in the past couple weeks,” (at which point Castiglia calls for ‘point of order.’ Weatherup allows Emmons to continue.) “If you’re not going to come to this legislative body,” Emmons continued, “and have respect for this legislative body in terms of bringing actual facts, actual data, actual evidence that supports your case, this is another failure by the minority leader to present anything but hyperbole and theatrics in front of this legislature. In fact, he should be ashamed for bringing this forward today amongst two active investigations, amongst a criminal investigation, that he would throw this in front of the public and throw this in front of the legislature without any thought. He has evidence, by his own very statements, and the statement that he read, he prepared it, or lack thereof. Mr. Chairman, I think it’s time to get this vote over with and move on from this preposterous action and carry on with the people’s business.”
A roll call vote then proceeded. All voted against Castiglia’s proposed action with the exception of Marie Schadt, who voted “absolutely yes” and Castiglia, who voted “absolutely and positively yes.”
Asked later whether he expected a different result, Castiglia said, “No, I didn’t.”
In a later interview, Castiglia rebutted claims made by the Republican opposition that his call for Alvord’s resignation was “premature” and “unnecessary.”
“Premature?” Castiglia asked. “This child died a year ago. If it was premature, I would have been asking for it in June or July of that year. Four months ago, we got a report from OCFS (New York State Office of Children and Family Services) telling us the details. So, how is now premature?”
Regarding the claim his request was unnecessary:
“I think it is necessary when a child dies,” he said.
As far as the statement “we’re trying to make the commissioner (Alvord) a scapegoat,” Castiglia continued, “there’s a difference between a scapegoat and the person that’s accountable for what happened in their department. She’s being held accountable. It’s not a scapegoat if she’s being held accountable. If she didn’t know, she should have known. And if she didn’t know, she should be fired because she didn’t know. And if she knew, and she didn’t do something, she should be fired because she didn’t do something.”
Castiglia condemned negative comments by Legislator Emmons in the context of the rules of the Legislature.
“In debate you cannot attack the presenter,” Castiglia said. “You attack the issue, and he didn’t. He was attacking me. And as far as (the claim of Castiglia’s) ‘theatrics,’ mentioned by the majority leader (Emmons), I’ll do whatever it takes to get action for Jordan.
“I was asked by one legislator why I would want this (Alvord’s resignation),” Castiglia continued. “It’s the death of a child, that’s why you want to do it. A child died. That’s all you have to know. A child died, she was the commissioner, the buck stops with her. That’s it. The only other people that should be held accountable are the legislators because they didn’t act accordingly to hold the people accountable who should have been protecting him, which is the commissioner.
“They’re more concerned with ruining a person’s career, but a child lost his life. That’s the big issue here. It’s not somebody drove a car off the road or used a company vehicle drunk. A child lost his life. That child won’t be around to answer any questions to anybody. Somebody has to be held accountable as to the protection of that child. We should be held accountable for the protection of that child.”
Castiglia concluded by summing up in two sentences what he feels the Legislature truly wants.
“They want this to go away,” he said. “They want it to go quietly in the dark.”
