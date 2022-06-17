OSWEGO COUNTY – The hottest issue to come up at what one legislator said was the longest county legislative meeting in four years wasn’t even on the agenda.
With June 9th’s many resolutions considered and voted on, and with a call, as is standard at that point, from Chairman James Weatherup for the consideration of any “Miscellaneous Business,” Legislator Frank Castiglia asked to speak.
“Mr. Chairman,” Castiglia began, “with the loss of lives in Texas and Buffalo, it is time we take action to protect our school children here in Oswego County as much as we can. Therefore, I am charging the chairman of the legislature to apply a task force to look into the possibility of connecting all the nine school districts’ security cameras with the 9-1-1 center and the sheriff’s department. I make a motion to do this and ask for a roll call vote on it.”
Seconded by Legislator Marie Schadt.
Weatherup: “This is out of order.”
Castiglia: “It’s a motion on the floor. I ask Richie (County Attorney Richard Mitchell) if we have to move on it or not.”
Legislator Laurie Mangano-Cornelius: “How is it that we can vote on something that we don’t have a resolution or a plan for?”
Weatherup: “Although I am in favor conceptually of what Legislator Castiglia has offered, I think there needs to be discussion with people that would implement that program before we take that motion.”
Legislator Roy Rehill: “Legislator Castiglia should bring it to the majority leader (Nathan Emmons) and then to the appropriate committee.”
Castiglia: “I can’t believe that I’m asking to do something to protect the children of this county. It’s not out of order. There’s a motion on the floor. And Rich (Mitchell) has told you you have to vote on it. The task force you would make up would have discussions as to which different agencies are going to be involved in it. All I’m looking for is us to form a task force to look into the feasibility – not to do it – but the feasibility of making it possible. We have to stop these people in the parking lot, not at the door. And not when they get inside the building. You have to stop them in the parking lot. And if you’re going to vote against this tonight, I just can’t believe it. I’m begging you to vote in favor of this feasibility study to look into the possibility of what we can do to protect our children better than what we have already.”
Mangano-Cornelius: “I will speak on behalf of this legislature today. I don’t disagree that we need to take a look at this. However, it needs to be brought with proper procedure to the committee. When brought to the committee and for further discussion then it would be worthwhile for a vote.”
Legislator Marie Schadt: “Mr. Chairman, many times we have had one to two minutes to look at items that are brought before a meeting. So, I don’t find it that unfair to consider it because he’s asking for a feasibility study, not to vote on it tonight.”
Legislator Noelle Beckwith Salmonsen: “I would just like to say that, Legislator Castiglia, it would have been great, if it was that important, that you brought it to the Public Safety meeting last week. Then we could have really prepared ourselves, maybe come up with something formal, so that we could actually do something instead of just feel good by information.”
Castiglia: “I can’t believe it.”
Reehil: “There is an appropriate order for the actions of this legislature to take. An appropriate action is to present the good ideas to you, to the opposing leader of the caucus, to bring it to the appropriate committee so that we can begin whatever research we are going to research. This is nothing more than grandstanding today for the camera, for the press. What the sheriff has done, and the schools that have had it, they have a security officer now at those schools. It may be a great idea. But bring it through the appropriate channels. Otherwise, we’re going to have the minority hijacking every single meeting from here on out to say, ‘I have a motion that I’m going to try to embarrass everyone with,’ and this is going to go on and on for every meeting we have until the end of time. This is out of order. It’s inappropriate. It should be taken through the appropriate processes for this legislature to move it forward.”
Legislator Marc Greco: “Chairman, I would just like to say that I think we all share Mr. Castiglia’s concerns on school safety. I think the sheriff has taken some appropriate action. Of course, we could take a better look at it and see if there’s anything else we can do. But I think that, like Mr. Reehil said, should be done in the proper course of action at the proper time.”
Castiglia: “He calls it grandstanding. I looked that term up onetime. I’m not looking to move myself up in my party anywhere. What I’m looking for is, I’m looking for something to be moved and moved quickly. The longer we wait, the longer it’s going to take. If we have to go to a committee to form an advisory and to look into what the feasibility is, what it’s going to cost us, and whether we’re going to do it or not…I ask for you to form a strategic planning committee to see what the advice is going to be, can you do it or can’t you do it, how much it’s going cost, when is it going to be able to go into effect? School starts in September. This is the end of the school year. We have to start now. And yes, we have SRO officers (school resource officers), but they’re not on the campus all day long. They’re not. They’re out walking around. We need those SRO officers walking around the school district, talking to the students. Their job is to sit and look at a camera. We need somebody designated looking at a camera to send E-9-1-1. We can’t lose a second whenever they’re going to start coming into the door. It just has to stop. And I’m not grandstanding. I’m asking for somebody to do something.”
Weatherup: “Legislator Castiglia, perhaps you would amend to refer to committee?”
Castiglia: “No, no, no. I did that once before, and I got backdoored. I’m not doing it now. We’re voting on it tonight.”
Reehil (to Weatherup): “There’s no way you should allow this to happen. It’ll happen every single meeting from now on.”
Castiglia: “Call the question.”
NOTE: As this gets into the rules of parliamentary procedure, according to Roberts Rules of Order, the standard procedural rules of discussion, which may be modified unless the bylaws of the group prohibit it: “To end a debate immediately, the question is called and needs a second. A vote is held immediately (no further discussion is allowed). A two-thirds vote is required for passage. If it is passed, the motion on the floor is voted on immediately.”
Weatherup: Legislator Castiglia, you mention that you stand on principle and procedure every month, and here you are going against principle and procedure.”
Castiglia: “I’m not.”
Weatherup: “Legislator Greco.”
Greco (chairman of the Public Safety committee): “Mr. Chairman, again, I think we all share his concerns and his emotional outburst, but I think it’s something we should all be vocal about. I think this could be addressed at the Public Safety committee.”
Weatherup: “I take that to mean you would make your own personal guarantee that that would be discussed at Public Safety.”
Greco: “I would give you a guarantee that we’ll have that conversation at Public Safety before the committee funds it.”
At this point, Weatherup calls for a roll-call vote, as requested by Castiglia. Rehill and at least one other legislator refuse to vote. Legislator Mangano-Cornelius asks Weatherup if she may call a recess. Weatherup says yes, and a recess is called. The Republicans huddle up for about four minutes and the meeting is gaveled back into session.
Legislator Mangano-Cornelius: “Mr. Chairman, I move to amend the motion of Legislator Castiglia. And please note that we do not take the safety of our children lightly and that we will be moving this amendment to move this task force to be in the control of the Public Safety committee.”
The motion is seconded and passed.
Castiglia: “You didn’t ask for any comment on that. She made a motion to amend it. You didn’t ask for comments. You went right to a vote. I’m sorry, but before she even went to make the amendment, you already called for a vote, so, she is out of order in asking for a vote.”
Mangano-Cornelius: “Legislator Castiglia, you are out of order for not following procedure of the floor.”
The motion as amended is then voted on and passed. By this time Reehil had rather stormed out of the meeting, refusing to have anything to do with this process.
And so, in the end, Frank Castiglia did get the legislature to move on the issue of school safety, although in a very contentious manner. The amendment by the Republicans basically accomplished what a number of them said Castiglia should have done in the first place. All that can be said of this for now is that tempers flared unusually hot over this very emotional issue, and the result of the legislature’s work on it remains to be seen.
A number of other important issues were taken up by the legislature in this meeting and will be reported on in future articles.
