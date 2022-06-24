OSWEGO COUNTY – The June 9 meeting of the Oswego County Legislature was chock-full of interesting and important issues. Last week’s story concerned school safety. This week we’ll cover another important issue from this lengthy, but certainly significant meeting, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
As ARPA federal money flows to Oswego County, it’s up to the legislature to decide who gets it. It’s that decision-making process that was the issue at this meeting. For though the legislature handed out a total of $2,592,692 to 17 companies or municipalities (59.62% of the total amount requested), it seems that for 99.9% of this county’s population, those winning recipients came out of nowhere. Almost no one seemed to know who was in the running, how they got in the running, or how to get in the running themselves. That fact did not go unnoticed by members of the legislature or the public.
Legislator Frank Castiglia call the process “a travesty.”
Marie Schadt questioned what seemed to be a total lack of transparency.
Legislative Chairman James Weatherup preceded those comments with this summary:
“Since the announcement of the ARPA funds last year by Washington,” Weatherup said, “there’ve been tremendous discussions throughout the country, state and nationwide, about the eligibility of projects that could be funded by this initiative. Last year, starting in May, Administrator Church, Community Planning and Development Director Dave Turner, and myself, as chairman of the County Legislature, met with stakeholders, large and small business leaders, locally elected mayors and town supervisors to discuss the initiatives. From these meetings and discussions with county legislators we developed a basic blueprint of how we would proceed and confirm eligibility for these programs, as we, the administration, would have to pay those funds back if it was determined that the project was ineligible. In October of 2021, we took Dave Turner, as an existing employee, and asked him to be the Director of Strategic Initiatives. To ensure compliance we purchased software specific for vetting projects in the ARPA program, and we began assembling a task force that would be independent of political pressure. We were represented by financial professionals, minority small business women owners, and two legislators, both with economic development experience and business experience. After a review of the projects by the director and entering into the software, the projects were discussed, questioned, and rated by the task force and ultimately presented to the jurisdictional committees that they fall under for more questioning and ultimately discussion by interested legislators and a vote by legislators on that committee. These committees included Human Services, Health, Economic Development, Infrastructure, and Public Safety before progressing through Finance & Personnel before returning here tonight to Government & Courts committee, and then here before the entire legislative body, ensuring that we, as elected officials, were able to discuss any and all projects multiple times. This represents the first round of funding. We’re still taking applications, so contact your local legislator for an application, and this is also available online at the Oswego County website.”
Good as it sounds, the Democratic minority and a member of the public, who spoke before the meeting, were having none of it. Especially problematic for those legislators opposed to the process was the combining of the approval or rejection of all 17 projects into one vote. Each of the projects was not about to be judged on its own merits. It would be all or nothing.
Legislator Marie Schadt led off.
“I’m looking for success on this,” she began. “I have asked multiple times, until Fulton advertised, we didn’t actually have an advertisement out, and when I asked Mr. Turner, he said it was word of mouth. How did we already approve funding projects, companies notified and/or invited to apply? Why was it not publicly known and that there was funding available before the first round of projects were approved? Transparency is key in how these federally-funded dollars are spent, and it seems the process has been anything but transparent at this point. Is there a scoring matrix to determine the best use of dollars, and was that applied to already-approved projects, or is this just going forward from the first round approved? How are they reviewed and approved and selected? What level of overall goal impact is the program seeking to accomplish? How are they ensuring the decisions are in alignment with those goals? I just feel this is hasty. I feel to lump them together is hasty, and I want nothing but success. I’m for some of the projects, but I’m not for some of the other projects. I just feel we should vote on them individually.”
Legislator Frank Castiglia concurred.
“I want to jump on board with Legislator Schadt in the fact that in one of the committee meetings I asked why there wasn’t a minority person on this planning committee, the task force, or anything like that,” Castiglia began. “More importantly, you’re going to ask us to vote and pass all of these as one lump right now. And that is strictly unacceptable. In fact, the reason we’re going to do that is because we don’t want to have to be here all night. I’m sorry, but the taxpayers pay us to represent them, and there are issues in here, and there are projects in here that I’m in favor of, and there’s a lot of them that I’m not in favor of. But, if you’re going to ask me to vote in a lump to accept all of these without breaking them down to say, Human Services, are you in favor of Human Services, what ones on there are you in favor of? Are you in favor of Infrastructure? What ones are you in favor of? You’re not asking us to do that. And on another point, not everybody knew about it. I checked with three businesses in the city of Fulton. None of them had been contacted by anybody about this money. Not until I got in contact with them and gave them an application, did they start to apply to it. I know you said you had meetings with the mayor, you had meetings with different people, but these three, and they’re the three main restaurants in my district, did not have any knowledge of an application for this, how to process through it, and what to do. And I think that’s a travesty because there are certain parts of this county that have lost a lot of money, and they weren’t in this first round. That’s not right. And if you’re going to ask me to vote on all of these at once, I can’t be in favor of them, but there’s some in there that I like, and I’m sorry. I’m not sorry, but I’m sorry that you’re doing what you’re doing. And it’s not right.”
The resolution was then put to a vote with 17 in favor, 3 opposed, 3 excused, and 2 abstentions. Opposed were Frank Castiglia, Marie Schadt, and Marc Greco.
Prior to the consideration of resolutions by members of the legislature, members of the public may speak on resolutions of the day. Patty Familo of the town of Oswego took that opportunity to speak out on the manner in which the ARPA funding process has been conducted.
“I have been very interested in how Oswego County would use the $22 million it is receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021,” Familo began. “Oswego County received the first half of this money, about $11 million, one year ago, in May of 2021, and the other half should be forthcoming. In October of 2021, the county created the Office of Strategic Initiatives to oversee the administration of this money in compliance with the very complicated federal guidelines. This included the funding of two positions in that new office. Very little of the Rescue money was spent in 2021, but a few appropriations were made, one to Oswego Health for $500,000, and a few others to fund some part-time positions related to COVID in the Health Department.
“Today the legislature will vote on a resolution that will fund 21 projects with American Rescue money totaling roughly $3.4 million. (Reporter’s Note: Those figures were amended just before the meeting by committee. See above for the amended figures.) I want to be excited about what the American Rescue Plan might do for Oswego County. I really do. This $22 million, and other funds available from other COVID relief packages, along with about a $3 million opioid settlement that the county received in September of 2021, has put Oswego County in a financial position to change the status quo in this community. But changing the status quo requires a lot of research and analysis to determine how to use the money effectively, how to determine priority areas and implement evidence-based solutions. The devil, as they say, is in the details. The resolution today claims that a process evaluating the needs in our county have been developed in consultation with various stakeholder groups. In addition, a task force has been named to review and recommend projects. I have been unable to locate when stakeholder meetings occurred, who is on the task force, and really very little information about how this process has included the community. The task force is appointed by Chairman Weatherup, but I don’t know who’s on it, and I’ve tried to find that information. If you survey other counties and cities across the nation that are receiving the same kind of money from the American Rescue fund, you’ll find that they have advertised information sessions to the public, they’ve surveyed their residents, they’ve developed online resources, they’ve compiled executive summaries of how the money will be spent based on a method analysis. They have published PowerPoint presentations and other information to explain what the American Rescue Plan is to all stakeholders. They have conducted meetings and posted meeting minutes. In short, the process has been transparent. It is not too late for Oswego County to engage in a similar process to engage this community and invite this community to have some input about how this vital money will be spent. The process to date appears to have been behind closed doors and is in danger of devolving into political cherry picking. I don’t want that to happen. I live in this county. I want to see it succeed. I’m a Democrat. Most of you are Republican, but I still want to see this county succeed. So, I don’t want to say that every project that’s being presented is not a good project. I think some of them are. What I’m saying is I don’t think the community knows enough about how this is being presented and what it can mean for this community to use this money correctly. So, what I’d like to know is who’s on the task force? Are there representatives from both parties? What priorities have been identified? Are there professionals from each priority area on the task force? If you want to change the status quo, and I have to believe that you do, you have to do the hard work. You have to develop an evidence-based process that is transparent and professional. You must depart from behind closed door business as usual, and I sincerely hope that you will.”
The following is a list of projects approved at the June 9 meeting with the name of the company or municipality followed by the amount requested followed by the amount approved by the legislature.
Arise, $50,000 requested, $49,999 approved; Pathway of Hope (the Salvation Army), $510,634 requested, $300,000 approved; Friends of Oswego Hospice, $20,000 requested, $20,000 approved; Riverview Pediatrics, $60,000 requested, $60,000 approved; Quality Inn Water Park, $1,710,000 requested, $500,000 approved; Sandy Pond Dredging, $500,000 requested, $300,000 approved; 4 Minnows Cafe, $25,000 requested, $25,000 approved; Fairways & Dreams, $335,441 requested, $200,000 approved; Legends Field, $325,977 requested, $325,977 approved; Mexico Historical Society, $40,000 requested, $40,000 approved; Fulton Block Builders, $49,999 requested, $49,999 approved; Oswego Renaissance Association, $49,999 requested, $49,999 approved; Authentic Beauty, $3,500 requested, $3,500 approved; Sandy Pond Water Quality Study, $19,218 requested, $19,218 approved; town of Richland, $260,000 requested, $260,000 approved; Hastings Water District, $250,000 requested, $250,000 approved; Northern Oswego County Ambulance (NOCA), $139,000 requested, $139,000 approved.
