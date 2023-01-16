OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Legislature re-elected James Weatherup as its chairman during its organizational meeting on Jan. 5. Weatherup was first elected as chairman in 2019 and has been a member of the legislature since 2014.
Chairman Weatherup represents District 9, which encompasses the village of Central Square as well as sections of the towns of Hastings and Palermo. He has held leadership positions on numerous legislative committees, previously serving as chairman of the Legislature’s Finance and Personnel Committee. He was also the majority leader of the legislature in 2018. Prior to becoming a county legislator, Weatherup served as town supervisor and a member of the town board in the town of Hastings.
Legislator Marc Greco, District 24, was elected as Vice Chairman of the Legislature. Greco joined the legislature in 2020, representing portions of the towns of Granby, Minetto, Oswego and the city of Fulton. He has served as chairman of the Legislature’s Public Safety Committee and is on the Legislature’s Health Committee as well.
Betsy Saunders was re-elected Clerk of the Legislature. Saunders has worked for the legislature for more than 10 years, becoming Clerk of the Legislature in 2021 after serving as Deputy Clerk since 2011.
Chairman Weatherup announced that Legislator Paul House, District 8, would serve as the new majority leader while Legislator Laurie Mangano, District 17, was once again named as majority whip by the Republican caucus.
He also reported that the Democratic caucus re-named Legislator Frank Castiglia Jr., District 25, as minority leader and Legislator Marie C. Schadt, District 19, as minority whip.
The Legislature’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 9 in the Legislative Chambers of the County Office Building at 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego.
