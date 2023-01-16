OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Legislature re-elected James Weatherup as its chairman during its organizational meeting on Jan. 5. Weatherup was first elected as chairman in 2019 and has been a member of the legislature since 2014.

Chairman Weatherup represents District 9, which encompasses the village of Central Square as well as sections of the towns of Hastings and Palermo. He has held leadership positions on numerous legislative committees, previously serving as chairman of the Legislature’s Finance and Personnel Committee. He was also the majority leader of the legislature in 2018. Prior to becoming a county legislator, Weatherup served as town supervisor and a member of the town board in the town of Hastings.

