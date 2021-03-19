Oswego County Legislature March 11 meeting highlights

OSWEGO COUNTY – The County Sheriff’s Department will soon have its own Mine-Resistant-Ambush-Protected All-Terrain Vehicle, an armored military ATV, meant to deal with difficult and dangerous emergency situations, as a conditional transfer from the Defense Logistics Agency, a support agency in the U.S. Department of Defense.
According to the resolution out of the Public Safety committee and passed unanimously by the full Legislature at its March 11 meeting, the 2017 armored ATV will be used for emergency response to active shooter situations, barricaded suspects, suicidal persons, hostage situations, officer rescues, high risk drug warrants, emergencies at any of the nuclear plants, natural disasters, assistance to Border Patrol and Homeland Security “and any other emergency situation necessary to increase public safety and the effectiveness of the County Sheriff’s Department”
The only cost to the county for the vehicle will be maintenance and training costs associated with the ATV. Those will be deducted from the County Sheriff’s Department’s budget.
In another matter out of the Public Safety committee, while much has been made of the additional expense to the county as a result of last year’s criminal justice and bail reform, it should be noted that a considerable portion of that expense is being picked up by the state.
In a resolution unanimously passed by the full Legislature, the county accepted $455,969 from the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services for county costs resulting from the reforms incurred April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021.
In other business, the Legislature unanimously passed a resolution out of the Human Services committee requesting the county accept $500,230 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act along with $99,927 in New York state/Code Blue Aid. The funds are meant to specifically address the needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness that have arisen as a result of COVID-19. The funds will also support additional homeless assistance and homelessness prevention activities to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.
The Code Blue monies are used to fund the contract with Victory Transformation for their warming center and to assist with housing individuals during the cold weather months as required by New York state.
There is no local county share associated with the acceptance of these funds.
Much discussion ensued over another Human Services committee resolution recommending the county decline a $199,302.05 educational, job-training grant from the New York State Department of Labor.
Democratic Minority Leader Marie Schadt strongly objected to refusing the money as a misguided rejection of an opportunity to improve our local workforce, and though other members of the Legislature and Commissioner of the County Department of Social Services Stacy Alvord agreed this was an unfortunate bureaucratic snafu, the fact that the state’s requirements regarding the grant left the county liable for almost all of it if fewer than 51% of those benefitting from it failed to graduate from the courses offered to them, and that furthermore, the grant itself only covered half the amount the county had requested along with restricting everyone involved to a nearly impossible timeframe, overwhelming convinced the majority of the Legislature to approve the committee’s recommendation and decline the grant.
A much less controversial resolution out of the Economic Planning & Development committee was easily passed by the full Legislature.
The resolution authorized Chairman James Weatherup to accept and disburse state funds to the county’s 10 snowmobile clubs under the 2020-2021 New York State Snowmobile Trail Grant Program and allow the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning to distribute the $234,216 grant to them. Oswego County has been the pass-through agency for this program since 1987. The funds are provided for trail maintenance and other activities approved by the Snowmobile Division of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
Another resolution out of the Economic Planning & Development committee and passed by the full Legislature authorized the county to expend $417,100 toward the funding of Operation Oswego County for the 2021 fiscal year. There was no explanation as to how the money would be spent, although a full explanation of how it is spent is required by Jan. 15, 2022.
And lastly, a resolution out of the Infrastructure, Facilities and Technology committee to approve the expenditure of a $560,000 New York State Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative grant, covering 95% of the cost to repair and/or replace a seawall on County Route 5 in the town of Richland near the Selkirk Lighthouse that has deteriorated due to age and high Lake Ontario waters, was tabled along with four other resolutions to be considered at a special meeting to be held at 7 p.m. on March 23.
