Oswego County Legislature OKs applying for money for river access project

OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego County is going to move forward to obtain money to help build an access to the Oswego River for canoeists and kayakers.
The county Legislature at its Oct. 10 meeting OKed applying for money from the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Impact grant program for the project. The project will allow cartop boaters and others the ability to access and enjoy the portion of the Oswego River between Lock 6 in Oswego and Lock 5 in Minetto. The money will be used to create a parking area on a small piece of county owned property on the Oswego River that would be for people to access the water with their canoes or kayaks.
The county previously was awarded about $103,000 from the state Department of State for the creation of this trail and river access and now wants to obtain $12,000 more from the Erie Canalway program.
Legislator and Minority Leader Frank Castiglia, D-Fulton, questioned the move because he said there already is another site for boaters just a mile away. He said he is not against tourism and people using the river, but he said “is it our job to get services at the least cost.”
“The proposed access site could be put in for a lot less money and much more accessible to all. With a parking lot already there,” he said of the other site.
Castiglia also said Fulton put in an access site on Lake Neatahwanta about five years ago and now “the geese have been using it more than anyone.”
At the Oct. 10 meeting, the legislature also approved:
n Transferring $74,238 in the health department budget to pay for spraying of mosquitoes Sept. 12 and 16. This comes after the legislature earlier approved spending $34,723 for mosquito spraying this year.
n Accepting a $15,001 state grant to help pay for the tire amnesty program offered each year. The program allows people to dispose of tires free of charge at the county’s solid waste transfer stations. Old tires lying around on the ground can fill with water during rainstroms, creating a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Eliminating the tires helps cut the risk of mosquitoes carrying diseases like Eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus.
n Entering into a contract with Cornell Cooperative Extension at a price not to exceed $138,899 annually for a three-year period beginning in or after October 2019 for operation of the Healthy Families Program.
In May 2019, the state Office for Children and Families Services awarded a 5-year grant to expand Healthy Families, an intensive home visiting program for families at risk for child maltreatment. This program has shown to reduce harsh parenting, neglect, physical abuse and psychological abuse. It also shows increased use of non-violent discipline, children’s school performance and improved birth outcomes, including low birth weight.
To fulfill the requirements of the grant, a vendor to perform professional services was needed and after requests for proposals were received, Cooperative Extension was chosen.
n Accepting a $32,374 state grant to expand the Healthy Families Program.
n Transferring $95,000 in the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office budget to pay for overtime costs. Sheriff Donald Hilton said additional overtime has been incurred this year.
n Accepting a $78,994 grant from the state Capital Projects Grant Contract to help pay for early voting run by the county Board of Elections.
Early voting, which was approved by the state Legislature this year, provides for nine days of voting before the actual Nov. 5 general election day. The motive of the early voting is to allow more people the chance to vote.
n Transferring $6,818 in the County Clerk’s budget to pay for additional hours worked by some motor vehicle office staff. County Clerk Michael Backus said each year the motor vehicle staff agrees to work additional hours during the work week as needed to ensure that every customer’s needs are sufficiently met. Due to an increase in work and turnover in staff, more hours have been used than usual.
n Accepting a $71,698 state grant to help begin an Electronic Content Management System in the county records center.
n Showing the county’s support for maintaining Interstate 81’s route though Syracuse and Central New York instead of the proposed community grid approach to I-81.
n Transferring $370,000 in the highway department budget to increase the cost of a capital project to $400,000. The $400,000 will pay for the cost of the construction, construction inspection and construction support phases for the upgrade of the fuel management system at the highway department, airport and building and grounds facilities.
