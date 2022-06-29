Oswego County Legislature proclaims June as Dairy Month

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee presented a proclamation to representatives from the local dairy industry designating June as Dairy Month. Dairy farming ranks first in agricultural income in New York state with a local contribution to the industry that includes over 94,000 acres and a market value of nearly $200 million. Pictured from left are legislators Frank Bombardo, District 7; Erich Keena, agricultural economic development specialist, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County; Joshua Vrooman, agricultural community educator, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County; Edward Gilson, District 3; James Karasek, District 22; service dog Isabel; Committee Vice Chairwoman Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Oswego County Dairy Ambassador Hattie Wallis; Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Michael Yerdon, District 1; Herbert Yerdon, District 2; Paul A. Forestiere II, executive director at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County; Committee Chairman Tim Stahl, District 20; and James Scanlon, District 16.
