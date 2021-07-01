Oswego County Legislature Proclaims June As Dairy Month

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee presented a proclamation to representatives from the local dairy industry designating June as Dairy Month. Dairy farming ranks first in agricultural income in New York state with a local contribution to the industry that includes over 94,000 acres and a market value of nearly $200 million. Pictured from left are: Paul House, District 8; Erich Keena, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County; Richard Kline, District 12; David M. Holst, District 4; Edward Gilson, District 3; Nancy Weber, Oswego County Farm Bureau; Terry Wilbur, District 21; Oswego County Dairy Ambassador Hattie Wallis; Committee Vice Chairwoman Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10, chairwoman of the Farmland Protection Board; Marc Greco, District 24; Morris Sorbello, District 23; Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County Executive Director Paul A. Forestiere II; and Josh Vrooman, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County.
