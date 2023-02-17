Legislature rallies to oppose state budget cut to county Medicaid funds

OSWEGO COUNTY – What cures us physically may be killing us financially, and according to the Oswego County Legislature, the pain is about to get worse.

Medicaid, the federal program created in 1965 to provide healthcare for lower-income Americans, mandated from the beginning that the federal government and the states split its cost equally. In 1966, New York state mandated that counties pay for half of the states half due under the federal mandate, in other words, 25% of New York’s total Medicaid cost, the highest share required by any state in the union.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.