OSWEGO COUNTY – What cures us physically may be killing us financially, and according to the Oswego County Legislature, the pain is about to get worse.
Medicaid, the federal program created in 1965 to provide healthcare for lower-income Americans, mandated from the beginning that the federal government and the states split its cost equally. In 1966, New York state mandated that counties pay for half of the states half due under the federal mandate, in other words, 25% of New York’s total Medicaid cost, the highest share required by any state in the union.
Medicaid presently consumes 51% of the county’s property tax revenue and is estimated to total $22,592,960 this year. That number is held to that level in part thanks to a federal contribution to the state and passed through to the county of $3,134,290. But that may soon change.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, as part of her 2023 state budget proposal, has administratively eliminated that federal pass through and intends to keep the $626 million in federal funds for other purposes.
According to Oswego County Administrator Phil Church in a statement to the County Legislature Feb. 9, “If the governor can’t be convinced to delete this or change the way her budget is structured, we’re going to see a seven percent increase next year. The percentage of our property taxes that go to Medicaid will go from 51% to over 57%. One event that makes this particularly egregious is that the way it’s structured in the budget, there’s nothing for our state legislators to vote against to change it. It’s being done administratively. Secondly, it is happening at a time when the same state budget proposes to deposit $5.4 billion in the state’s reserves two years earlier than they had planned, and they are projecting a $35 billion surplus fund in 2024. Projections right now are that Medicaid costs are going to increase by 30% by the end of next year. Hitting us at this point when our budget’s already happening and hitting us with a seven percent increase to our property tax levy next year just doesn’t make any sense, and it ends 20 years of an effort to keep property taxes level and in control. Many towns have already passed this resolution or another version of it. We will be faced with a seven percent increase right off the bat, or we’re going to have to find things to cut.”
Following the Feb. 9 legislative meeting, Church added, “If this goes through, we’re probably going to have to take a significant chunk of our fund balance to put towards Medicaid.”
A resolution in opposition to the governor’s elimination of the federal funds pass through will be sent to the county’s state and federal representatives. It was passed by the County Legislature unanimously.
In response to the county’s opposition to the governor’s proposal, Upstate Press Secretary for the governor, Matthew Janiszewski, replied in an email:
“Governor Hochul understands the financial burdens that are placed on county governments, which is why the FY 2024 Executive Budget includes nearly $6.2 billion in major local aid programs for counties outside of New York City. Despite taking over the growth of Medicaid in 2015, the state has not been adjusting the amount of enhanced federal funding the state retains for Medicaid expansion and has instead been sharing the enhanced federal aid with the localities as if their share of Medicaid spending has been growing. Given the Governor’s historic healthcare investments, the State is utilizing the available federal dollars to fund critical investments in Medicaid to ensure access, promote equity and stabilize the health system serving New York’s most vulnerable New Yorkers.”
