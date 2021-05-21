Oswego County Legislature’s resolutions of note

OSWEGO COUNTY – Two resolutions of note were passed by the County Legislature at their May 13 meeting.
One calls for a June 10 public hearing in the legislative chambers at 7 p.m. to hear constituents’ views on the county’s acceptance into a Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) deer-hunting pilot program geared to 12- and 13-year-olds within the county.
A letter to the Legislature from DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos explained the program this way:
“In upstate counties that choose to participate, youth hunters aged 12-13 will now be allowed to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow under the supervision of an experienced adult hunter. Currently, young hunters that are 12 or 13 years old can already hunt big game using archery equipment and can hunt small game with a firearm, However, until now, New York had been the only state to not allow these young hunters to hunt big game with a firearm.
Deer hunting is a valued tradition for many upstate families, providing quality food to New Yorkers and reducing the negative impacts of overabundant deer populations on agriculture, forests, and communities. Expanding youth hunting opportunities to assist with deer management and cultivating a new generation of hunters is a top priority for DEC, and we look forward to working with you to realize and capitalize on this new opportunity included in the State Budget.
The program· as enacted by the legislature is treated as a pilot for upstate counties through 2023, Specifically, the new law (Environmental Conservation Law Section11- 0935):
allows 12-13 year old licensed hunters to hunt deer with a rifle, shotgun, or muzzleloading firearm in areas where and during the hunting seasons in which such firearms may be used;
• allows 12-13 year old licensed hunters t-o hunt deer with a crossbow during the times when other hunters may use crossbows;
• maintains existing youth hunting safety requirements, including:
• supervision by an experienced and licensed adult hunter who maintains physical control over the youth hunter at all times,
•requires the youth hunter and adult mentor w,ear fluorescent orange or pink clothing, and .
•requires both the youth hunter and adult mentor to remain at ground level while hunting deer with a crossbow, rifle, shotgun, or muzzleloader.
Most importantly, the legislation requires each county to “opt-in”. Counties comprising New York City; Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk are specifically excluded from participation by the legislature.
In accordance with the requirements of the new law (legislation enclosed), DEC encourages your county to consider passage of a local law opting into the new hunting pilot for 12-13 year-old hunters. If such local legislation is in place and DEC is notified by June 1, we will be.able to publish it in our annual hunting and trapping regulations guide. However, as long as your county adopts a local law to opt-in to the program and informs DEC by September 1, we will provide this information for hunters on DEC’s website leading into the 2021 big game seasons.”
The meeting’s second resolution of note fixes once again something the legislature thought it fixed at its last meeting.
Last month, through a bit of bureaucratic maneuvering, the County Legislature was able to preserve most of the state funding the county was expecting for a program geared to families at risk for child maltreatment.
In May 2019, the state Office for Children and Families Services awarded a five-year grant to expand Healthy Families Oswego County, an evidence-based, intensive home visiting program for such families. According to the legislature, this program has been proven to show reductions in harsh parenting, neglect, physical abuse, and psychological abuse. It also shows increased use of non-violent discipline, and improved children’s school performance and birth outcomes, including low birth weight.
The grant was rescinded at the end of 2020 to allow the Oswego County Health Department to accept a $300,000 state award. That state award was subsequently decreased to $175,775 due to budget constraints, and the state offered to reinstate the county’s Trust Fund grant to help fund the Healthy Families Program.
The Trust Fund grant is a five-year step down grant, and the same level of service must be maintained throughout the grant term. Year 1 has been completed. The funding for Year 2 is $150,000; Year 3, $112,500; and Years 4 and 5 are $75,000 each.
With the Trust Fund grant and state grant the legislature projected the Healthy Families program would be funded at 100% for 2021, 89% for 2022 and 77% for 2023 and 2024.
So, one grant was reduced while another was reinstated. All in all, Healthy Families Oswego County, was guaranteed most of its funding through 2024.
Now, one month later, the state informed the county it is reinstating the full $300,000 to the original grant. So, the county had to go through the necessary legal motions this month to accept the $300,000 and will be somehow undoing its agreement with the state to also use another grant’s funds to make the intended program whole. This unwinding of the agreement will happen at a later date.
