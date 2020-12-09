OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 for its 2021 budget hearing and monthly meeting.
This virtual meeting is authorized by Executive Order 202.1. People may phone in to listen by dialing 1-877-304-9269; enter guest passcode 943570-.
The legislature will also hold a public hearing on a motion to repeal Local Law -4 of 2017, which combined the county’s IT and Buildings and Grounds departments.
Those who wish to speak at either of the public hearings must appear in person at the County Legislative Chambers, 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.
For more information, visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/government/county_legislature/index.php.
