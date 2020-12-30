OSWEGO — The Oswego County Legislature will hold its 2021 organizational meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.
This will be a virtual meeting authorized by Executive Order 202.1. People may phone in to listen by dialing 1-877-304-9269, and enter guest passcode #943570.
The Legislature will select a chairman, vice chairman and clerk of the Legislature for 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.