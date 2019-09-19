OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego County officials are awaiting cost estimates on repair work to be done to the front of the Barclay Courthouse building in Pulaski.
John Bucher, director of the county’s Department of Facilities and Technology, said the front entrance area to the Barclay Courthouse has been settling, resulting in one of the four large, majestic white pillars to list slightly. The pillar has been supported by some wooden braces.
Bucher said architects have been consulted on how best to shore up the front of the building and keep it from settling further.
“We also had to contact the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation due to the building being on the historic register,” Bucher said.
Any repairs or renovations using state or federal money to historic buildings on the national or state register must be reviewed by the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
Bucher said once a plan is drawn up on how to fix the entrance, the county will seek proposals from companies to do the repair work.
The Barclay Courthouse, named for former state Sen. and Ambassador Douglas Barclay of Pulaski, is in the Pulaski Village Historic District and is owned and maintained by the county. The historic district, named to the national register in 1983, consists of 27 contributing buildings and two contributing sites located at the intact historic residential and commercial core of the village. The buildings include seven residences, two churches, a courthouse and more than 20 commercial structures.[2]
The courthouse was built in 1819, with other additions in 1859 and 1887. County Historian Justin White said Oswego County originally was a Half-shire county, so it had two county seats — one in Oswego and one Pulaski. So there is a courthouse in Oswego and one in Pulaski.
One writeup on livingplaces.com, says the courthouse “not only contained the county government, it also provided a place for religious services before churches were built and the classroom for children before schoolhouses were in existence.” Today, it includes a Department of Motor Vehicles office, offices for the town of Richland, court offices and a court room.
