HASTINGS — An Oswego County man died Wednesday evening after being involved in a one-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 81 in the town of Hastings.
Joseph D. Bisbo, 30, West Monroe, was pronounced dead at the scene following the 6 p.m. accident, according to state police.
Troopers said Mr. Bisbo was operating a 2015 Lexus northbound on the interstate when he lost control of vehicle, which went off the west side shoulder of the highway. The vehicle overturned several times before coming to a rest in the median grassy area.
Troopers said Mr. Bisbo, who did not appear to have been wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.
The investigation into the accident is continuing. Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Central Square Fire Department and Menter Ambulance.
