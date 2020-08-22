GRANBY — State police in Fulton is investigating a fatal car/pedestrian crash that occurred on Route 48 here Friday night.
According to police, the preliminary investigation has revealed at approximately 10:22 p.m. Friday, a 2008 Chrysler minivan, operated by 78-year-old William C. Castle Jr., of Martville, was traveling north on Route 48. A pedestrian, 48-year-old Christopher R. Connelly, of Phoenix, attempted to walk across Route 48 and entered the northbound lane. Police said Mr. Castle was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. Mr. Connelly was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. Castle was not injured in the crash.
A standard field sobriety test was conducted on Mr. Castle, which tested negative for any alcohol impairment.
The investigation is continuing.
