Oswego County may close down its hospice services

OSWEGO COUNTY – Facing the reality of what the county’s Health Committee called “an irreversible” nursing shortage, the County Legislature, at its June 9 meeting, voted to notify the state it will end its hospice services a year from now unless otherwise required to continue.
Legislators obviously took no joy in this step but, as other hospice services are available, resigned itself to the fact that it really has almost no other choice for now. Nurses specializing in hospice care have been resigning, leaving the department with too few such trained nurses to ensure proper patient care and prevent burnout of the nurses who have remained. Taking nurses from other specialties over the long run has been ruled out as they are not trained in hospice and their transfer would leave the rest of the healthcare system here at risk of understaffing and overwork for those who remained in those specialties.
Recruitment efforts have not been successful. The nursing shortage is a nationwide problem, and competition for what nurses there are is intense. There was no talk from the Republican side of the aisle of offering better pay and benefits to improve the department’s recruitment chances. That was heard only from the Democrats. Other than that, there was only notice that as the hospice nursing staff has been reduced, so has the number of hospice patients been reduced accordingly, thereby negatively impacting the department’s revenue to the degree that the revenue will never meet the cost of operation.
Legislator James Karasek, chairman of the Health Committee, summed up the situation for the Legislature at its June 9 meeting.
“We’ve reached a point with our hospice program that due to mainly salary of what we paid our nurses, they have been resigning. In fact, I’ve just become aware today that we lost another LPN in the Health Department to wages. It’s difficult to compete against what the private industry is doing. I had an opportunity to have a test done, very minor, I recognized the nurse, and I asked her if she was working part-time there, was she still at the Health Department, and she told me no, that they offered her $20 an hour more than her salary in Oswego, half the salary. So, we have got to a point we would no longer be able to take on new patients. I think our current is six. We are not abandoning the program. We are filing a closure plan with the state. This does buy us time that if all the stars align and nurses apply, and we find a way to make this a better job, we can pull that closure plan back at any moment just with a phone call and retain the hospice program. At this point, that is being serviced by other nurses in the Health Department to take care of the six people that we are not going to walk away from. We are going to be with them through the end stage of life as we committed when we took them on as patients. So, it’s a very difficult decision to make. The alternative is, if we do not have a plan, we do not meet the requirements, the state can come in and say, ‘You’re done.’ And then that does not open the door for us for any length of time that we can look at this with a different set of eyes. No promises here. It’s a rough decision. It’s hard on this county. We have an award-winning hospice program, one of the top-rated in the United States. Is it worth saving? Yes. Can we do it? That is totally unknown at this moment. But we need to file the plan so that we can work on a plan and then make a decision whether we’re going to be in the business of providing hospice or we’re just going to give that to someone else.”
Legislator Marie Schadt then commented, “It clearly states here that we need to pay more to these workers, nurses, to ensure we retain them.”
Minority Leader, Legislator Frank Castiglia continued in that vein. “As Legislator Karasek said, this is very hard, and it’s near and dear to my heart right now the fact that six or seven years ago we were in the process of closing the hospice program then in committee, and it was because they didn’t have patients, and they were losing money. At that time, the Health Committee said let’s start focusing on getting more patients, and within two or three years the hospice program, like Legislator Karasek said, became in the top five percent in the country, not the state, not the region, but in the country. Therefore, it’s hard for us to say, I understand what we have to do today, and I understand that we will go through with it, but this is another case of, if we don’t get into the 21st century, we’re going to keep losing good, qualified people. I know people say it’s the union and that’s what our situation is, well, we have to get an understanding that there are different grades of pay and there are different categories that we need people in. And this is one of them that is not something that a nurse takes lightly and takes on. It’s not a program that everybody jumps onboard with. And we need that program back here, in the county, under our control. I understand what we’re going to do here today is something that has to be done so we still have control of it. And I thank the young lady that we just appointed (Vera Dunsmoor, as the new acting director of the county health department) who was in charge of that hospice program when she brought it to the top five percent. I have no doubt in my mind that she’ll do a great job.”
The resolution was then voted on and passed unanimously.
Twelve days later, the Friends of Oswego County Hospice put out a notice that it will not abandon those in need of hospice services in this county and will help them by providing financial and non-medical support.
“Although a nursing shortage has forced Oswego County Hospice, (OCH), to possibly discontinue operation,” their notice began, “the Friends of Oswego County Hospice, (FOCH), will continue to support hospice patients in the county, regardless of the future of OCH.”
FOCH Executive Director Elena Twiss continued, “We are not closing, in spite of what may happen to the county program. Moving forward, the Friends of Oswego County Hospice is dedicated to helping enhance the time that Oswego County patients and their families have together by providing financial assistance and non-medical support. We want the county hospice program to continue, but in the event that it is unable to, we—as a separate, independent, non-profit organization—will continue to operate and assist patients in Oswego County through whatever organizations are providing services.
“We will still be marching in Oswego’s Independence Day Parade,” Twiss said, “and we are continuing to operate Camp Rainbow of Hope, a summer camp for children who have experienced the loss of a loved one. In addition, we’ll be holding our annual meeting on July 20 at Breitbeck Park.
“Our mission may be modified, but our goal is still the same: to support and assist hospice patients in our county.”
For additional information on FOCH, visit www.friendsofhospice.org, or call 315-343-5223.
In one other resolution of interest out of the Legislature’s June 9 meeting, the contract for what was called Call N Ride but will now be called Curb to Curb Transportation was discussed and awarded to Oswego County Opportunities (OCO).
Curb to Curb Transportation will provide residents age 60 and over and disabled persons who are not on a fixed transportation route with the transportation they need. Oswego County Opportunities has been the provider of that service since 2015, as established between OCO and the county’s Office For the Aging (OFA).
Cost to the county will be $17.30 per one-way trip with an estimated 200 to 325 trips per month for a maximum estimated $5,622.50 per month ($67,470 annually).
Funding for this transportation has been funded by the New York State Office For the Aging. The contract between OCO and OFA expired on March 31, 2022, and after a three-month extension of that contract, OFA was required to put the contract for the new transportation contract out to bid. The first solicitation received no bids. A second solicitation received only one bid, and that was from OCO.
Regarding the fiscal impact to the county in accepting OCO’s bid, the resolution’s informational memorandum states OFA budgeted $20,000 for the transportation program for 2022 with a potential additional cost, estimated at $23,735, to be covered by an Unmet Need fund that is already in the OFA budget. The memorandum then states that, therefore, there will be no financial impact on the county’s 2022 budget.
Competitive bids are generally rated by the committee that solicits them, and in the rating of the OCO bid on this contract, the highlights of OCO’s positive qualities were their five-plus years of experience in performing this task and their 40+ years of experience with both elderly and individuals with disabilities. The major negative qualities of OCO’s bid included the much higher cost of this bid over the current cost for their transportation and the fact that there will be limitations on the number of stops per trip.
Legislator Frank Castiglia spoke out against once again awarding the contract to OCO.
“Mr. Chairman,” Castiglia said, “I’m not against the service. I am not thrilled with the agency that’s going to do the service. I’m looking over the process and I see that we did advertise it in the paper, in BidNet, and we did advertise it on the Oswego County website, but the only agency that we sent anything out to was OCO, and I know there are at least two other medical transports within Oswego County that might be able to do this, and they might have been able to bid on it. Any other service that I’ve seen with OCO, I’ve always felt that they are not supplying the service that they should be supplying,” Castiglia continued. “I understand that in the past two or three years we have increased our transportation to the rural areas, and that’s great, and I’m happy with that, but I’m not happy with OCO doing Curb to Curb because I’ve heard too many horror stories where you get on the bus at 8:00 or 9:00 in the morning for a 10:00 or 11:00 appointment, and your day is shot. I’m hoping that this will improve, but for right now, I’m not going to be in favor of this. I hope it does improve, but I don’t feel it will.”
The resolution was then put to a vote and passed with twenty legislators in favor, two opposed, and three excused.
