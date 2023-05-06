Parish — A motel in Parish went up in flames Wednesday night, firefighters said.
About 18 people had to evacuate around 11:07 p.m. from the motel at 2675 Route 69, said Lawrence Harvey, fire chief for the Parish Volunteer Fire Company. The Parish Country Lodge is located at that address.
Harvey said heavy flames were coming from the roof when crews first arrived. The flames were concentrated near the roof of the building, he said.
About 50 firefighters from 11 fire companies were called to the fire, Harvey said. It took them a little over two hours to get the flames out, he said.
Firefighters stayed at scene until 3:30 a.m., Harvey said.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
The American Red Cross offered 13 people emergency aid after the fire, the organization said in a news release. Twelve adults and a 10-year-old were offered financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing.
