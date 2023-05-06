hed

A motel in Parish, Oswego County, went up in flames on Wednesday. About 18 people had to evacuate. Photo courtesy of Parish Volunteer Fire Company

Parish — A motel in Parish went up in flames Wednesday night, firefighters said.

About 18 people had to evacuate around 11:07 p.m. from the motel at 2675 Route 69, said Lawrence Harvey, fire chief for the Parish Volunteer Fire Company. The Parish Country Lodge is located at that address.

