Mother held in son’s death allegedly took S.S. checks

Waldron

Syracuse — An Oswego County mother accused of causing her son’s death has been charged Friday with collecting his Social Security disability benefits for months after he died.

Lisa M. Waldron, 43, of Palmero, was indicted Friday with 14 counts of Social Security fraud and 11 counts of theft of government property.

