Syracuse — An Oswego County mother accused of causing her son’s death has been charged Friday with collecting his Social Security disability benefits for months after he died.
Lisa M. Waldron, 43, of Palmero, was indicted Friday with 14 counts of Social Security fraud and 11 counts of theft of government property.
Waldron collected nearly $6,000 in disability benefits meant for Jordan Brooks from June 1, 2021 to April 1, 2022, according to prosecutors. Brooks died in May 2021.
Brooks, a 17-year-old boy with cerebral palsy, died from sepsis and malnutrition. He weighed only 55 pounds – the average weight of a boy half his age.
Investigations revealed Brooks had many open, bleeding sores. His tailbone was exposed and his hip implant was visible through his skin, according to a state report.
Waldron and her husband, Anthony Waldron, were charged in July with second-degree murder and first-degree assault for Brooks’ death.
Waldron collected a total of $5,948 in Brooks’ benefits after his death, prosecutors said.
Waldron is also charged with misusing Brooks’ benefits while he was still alive. Prosecutors said she spent the aid money without helping Brooks from Jan. 31, 2020 to April 30, 2021.
Prosecutors did not say in the indictment what Waldron is accused of spending the money on. Prosecutors are seeking Waldron to repay the aid money received after Brooks’ death.
A murder trial date has been set for April 10 for Anthony Waldron, Brooks’ stepfather. Lisa Waldron will have a separate trial.
