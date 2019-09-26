PHOENIX - The Phoenix Lions Club with The Phoenix Sports Restaurant (OTB) will hold breakfast fundraisers from 8 a.m.-noon at the restaurant located at 228 Huntley Road.
The menu includes eggs, pancakes, home fries, ham, fruit cups, sausage, bacon, coffee, tea and juice. Cost is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and children ages five-12.
On Oct. 13 profits from the breakfast will go to the Lions club to help with the costs association with their Christmas basket giveaway.
On Oct. 20 profits will go to the Phoenix Historical Society to make repairs to the building.
On Nov. 10 profits will go to the Lions club to put into their fund account which they use to donate to others.
BALDWINSVILLE - The “Good Neighbors” group of the Jacksonville Faith Community will serve a free lunch to all seniors over the age of 55 at the Lamson Grange. The lunch is from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Menu will be spaghetti and meatballs, macaroni and cheese, Italian bread, toss ed salad, dessert and beverage.
The Lamson Grange is located at 9108 Fenner Road, Baldwinsville. From Route 48, head west on Lamson Road, go 3.5 miles, turn left on Fenner Road.
CLAY - Clay Historical Association presents Sue Greenhagen’s “Live Oaks and Dead Folks - pt. 1” program from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Clay Historical Park’s Visitor Center located at 4939 Route 31.
Greenhagen will take the group on a tour of graves of some of Syracuse’s most influential leaders and colorful characters.
For more information visit Facebook, clayhistoricalassociation-google site, or call Cindy at 315-927-7573.
CLAY - The Clay Historical Association will host an open house at the park, 4939 State Route 31from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20.
Take a walk through the Cigarville train station, log cabin, Sellen-Weller barn and check out the visitor’s center museum.
For more information, visit sites: google.com/site/clayhistoricalassociation and Facebook.
WEST MONROE - From 3-6 p.m. or until sold out on Saturday, Oct. 12 the West Monroe United Methodist Church on State Route 49 in West Monroe will hold a roast beef dinner.
The dinner includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, coleslaw, roll and dessert. Coffee, tea, iced tea, lemonade and milk are offered for a beverage.
Pricing: Adults are $11, seniors are $10, and children 5-12 years are $6.50.
Take-out dinners are available.
NEW HAVEN - The New Haven Seniors will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 at the New Haven Fire Hall.
The program this month is Jim Hotchkiss, curator of the Star Tin Shop, and Allie Proud, president of the historical society. They will speak about the history of the Star Tin Shop in Mexico and the underground railroad.
Bring a dish to pass.
New members are always welcome.
LYCOMING - From 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 a roast turkey supper with all the trimmings will be held at the Lycoming United Methodist Church, County Route 29 and Miner Road, Lycoming.
Take outs available.
Building is handicapped accessible.
SANDY CREEK - The First Annual Appleumpkin Fest will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Sandy Creek United Wesleyan Church at 6118 N. Main St. (Route 11), Sandy Creek.
There will be live music by 4Given Strangers, a chicken barbacue, bake sale, crafts, vendors, face painting, apples, pumpkins, cider and more.
All proceeds go to the church’s Mission Fund.
For more information call Jeannie Warren at 315-771-0158 or Karen Wheeler at 315-804-4511.
SCRIBA - The United Baptist Church of Scriba will hold their morning service outdoors in their pavilion behind the church building at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. Everyone is invited to worship. The Praise Band, and the group, Lost & Found, will lead the singing. Pastor Colon Wright will give the morning message. Dress is very casual.
The church will provide tableware, drinks and hot dogs after the service. Feel free to bring a dish to pass or just come for a potluck picnic lunch. There will be plenty of food for all.
They will also have fun outside activities following the picnic luncheon.
The church is located at 5111 State Route 104E, Oswego (next to Dahl’s Diner).
Check out their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ScribaBaptistChurch/, and message for any questions.
If it rains that day, they’ll hold the service and meal inside the church.
PHOENIX - Callimachus Lodge -369 and Phoenix Elizabeth Chapter O.E.S. have begun holding their fish dinners at the Phoenix Masonic Lodge, 451 Main St., Phoenix.
The dinners are held every Friday until Nov. 1. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 7 p.m. or until they sell out.
Fried or broiled haddock, shrimp, scallops, chicken fingers, seafood platter, fries, coleslaw, drink and desserts will be available.
Prices are $12 for fish or shrimp dinners, $14 for scallop dinner or seafood platter, $10 for chicken finger dinner, $6 for kids fish or shrimp dinner and $8 for kids scallop or platter dinner.
Call ahead for takeout service at 315-695-6222.
Money raised is used to support Dollars for Scholars and the local food pantry.
PALERMO - The Palermo United Methodist Church will host a chicken and biscuit dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 in the church dining room.
A family-style, all-you-can-eat dinner will include chicken and gravy, biscuits, mashed potatoes, salad, vegetable, dessert and beverage.
Adult dinners are $8.50, children age 6 through 12 are $5.50, and children age 5 and under are free. Take out dinners are available for the same price and can be reserved by calling 315-598-4888.
The church is located on County Route 35 just off of State Route 3 in Palermo, just north of Palermo Center.
The facility is handicapped accessible.
PHOENIX - The Phoenix First United Methodist Church will host a chicken and biscuit dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the church dining room. The church is located at 49 Jefferson St. in the village of Phoenix and is handicapped accessible.
Dinner includes chicken and biscuits, sides, homemade dessert and beverage. Take outs are available.
Prices for adults are $8, seniors $7, children (ages 6-12) $5 and a family rate of $20 (two adults plus two children).
For more information call the church office at 315-695-4746.
OSWEGO - Rice Creek Associates will hold a presentation on trees at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. Dr. Andrew Nelson will discuss trees at Rice Creek. This is a free event, refreshments will be served. The presentation will be held at the Rice Creek Field Station, 193 Thompson Road.
For more information call 315-312-6677
