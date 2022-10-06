Oswego County non-profits to offer free Narcan training

OSWEGO - Over the past five years, opioid-related overdoses have been on the rise in Oswego County. Narcan has been shown to be an effective and safe way to reverse an overdose. In response to this rise, the VOW Foundation (vow-foundation.org) and the Desens House (desenshouse.org) will collaborate to offer a Narcan training with a discussion about chronic pain. This lecture and training will be offered free of charge at Elim Grace Church, 340 W. First St., Oswego, at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 9. If able, call Alicia Vann at 315-326-1168 by Saturday, Oct. 8 to RSVP, to ensure a kit is available.
The VOW Foundation (Victor Orlando Woolson Foundation) was created to raise awareness of the dangers of synthetic drugs/bath salts, to advocate for stronger legislation against synthetics for the health and safety of young people, and to educate individuals and/or organizations in advocating for or providing services to the mentally ill, homeless and/or low income youth in Oswego County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.