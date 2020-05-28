Oswego County OFA hosts second face mask distribution event for seniors

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) continues to distribute face masks to seniors throughout the county. The next community event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, June 3. This is a drive-thru distribution event at the Amboy Town Hall, 822 NYS Route 69, Williamstown.
“These masks are a great way to help our seniors protect themselves as we adjust to a ‘new’ normal,” said OFA Director Sara Sunday. “We hope that with these masks, they feel a little safer venturing back out into the community now that things are starting to open up.”
Earlier this month, the agency received more than 10,000 cloth face masks from the New York State Office for the Aging. Since then, staff and volunteers have been distributing them to seniors who live in residential housing facilities and who receive home-delivered meals.
Those age 60 or older who would like a face mask may call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484 to schedule a mask pick-up or a delivery. Planning has begun for additional drive-thru face mask distribution events. Details will be announced as soon as they are scheduled.
