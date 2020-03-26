Oswego County offering free online courses during coronavirus precautions

OSWEGO COUNTY – To provide Oswego County residents an opportunity to upgrade their skills during this unprecedented time, Oswego County, in collaboration with the Workforce Development Board of Oswego County, is providing residents free access to the Metrix E- Learning System through its “Skill Up Oswego County” initiative. The self-directed, web-based program will be available free of charge beginning March 26 through Sept. 30.
“As COVID-19 precautionary measures include strong recommendations that people stay at home as much as possible, this program provides residents with an opportunity to make productive use of their time by learning skills that local employers will value,” said James Weatherup, Chairman of the Oswego County Legislature. “Residents can access this learning system to earn certificates to validate existing skill sets and learn new skills.”
Eligible residents can complete online classes, explore career pathways and prepare for industry-recognized certifications to upgrade existing skills or learn new skills, whether an individual is looking for a first job, a new job, or to advance in their chosen field.
“Skill Up Oswego County” also provides county residents a free license to the nationally-recognized SkillsSoft courses. The license will be valid for six-months or 180 days and residents can complete as many course as they would like.
The Metrix E-learning system has a catalog of over 5,500 courses that include topics such as business, information technology, manufacturing, customer service, retail, finance, and more. The program can be used to help people learn new skills, earn certificates and/or prepare for certifications, while the Prove It assessments can be used by job seekers to evaluate and document knowledge and skills in a given area.
The system is accessible around the clock to anyone with high speed internet access. People can work at their own pace through a variety of courses that teach both technical and soft skills. The online system also provides Oswego County residents the opportunity to learn about the skills required for in-demand careers and to receive a personalized training plan.
“We’ve all been affected by the current coronavirus situation and many of us have found ourselves spending our day housebound due to layoff or social distancing. ‘Skill Up Oswego County’ offers a way for eligible Oswego County residents to be productive during this time and learn skills that can make them more marketable to employers,” said Chena Tucker, Executive Director of the Workforce Development Board of Oswego County.
Over 800 county residents signed up for a free account through the previous Skill Up initiatives where they earned certificates and digital badges in areas such as project management, Microsoft Word and Excel, HIPAA, human resources, accounting, food industry standards, leadership and team building. Certificates were also earned in computer and IT fields such as networking, CompTIA, Windows, Adobe and information security. To sign up for a free license visit: http://oswego.skillupamerica.org or contact Oswego County Workforce New York at www.ocwny.org. Questions may be emailed to msmith@oswegocounty.com.
