Oswego County offers special clinic for bivalent vaccine Sept. 28

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department will hold a special clinic to offer booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine to those aged 12 and over. The clinic will run from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

Appointments are required for this special clinic to ensure enough supply for all those interested. Go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to schedule. Those requesting a bivalent booster shot should have had their last primary series vaccine or booster vaccine at least two months prior.

