OSWEGO COUNTY – All Oswego County buildings and offices will close at 1 p.m. today, Dec. 23 due to inclement weather.
This includes the walk-in flu clinic scheduled from 1-3 p.m. today at the Oswego County Health Department, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. The flu clinic scheduled for Monday, Dec. 26 is cancelled due to the Christmas holiday. The next walk-in flu clinic will be held Friday, Dec. 30 from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m.
County buildings and offices will return to normal schedules on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
