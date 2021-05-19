Oswego County Office for Aging offers virtual ‘Medicare 101’ classes

OSWEGO COUNTY - As the nation’s baby boomers become eligible for Medicare, and as those already on Medicare review their coverage, they face a bewildering assortment of options for their health care.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging offers virtual “Medicare 101” sessions to help future beneficiaries understand the Medicare program. Seminars are held the fourth Thursday of each month and last approximately 90 minutes.

The next class will be May 27. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Office for the Aging at 315-349-3225. Those who register will be provided a link to the program.

