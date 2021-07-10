OSWEGO — The Oswego County Office for the Aging will distribute farmers market coupon booklets to eligible seniors at various sites throughout the county in July.
The coupons can only be used to buy locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables from participating farmers and farmers markets. They are not redeemable in supermarkets. The value of each booklet is $20.
Distribution will begin with two drive-up events. The first is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, July 12, at Charles E. Riley Elementary School, 269 E. Eighth St., Oswego. The second is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, at Cayuga Community College, 11 River Glen Drive, Fulton.
All participants must remain in their vehicles during these events. Walk-ups are strictly prohibited. OFA staff will deliver the necessary paperwork and booklets to people in their cars. Face masks must be worn and 6 feet social distance between seniors is required for all events.
Beginning on Wednesday, July 14, eligible seniors can pick up coupon booklets directly from the OFA office at 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Pick-ups will be done by appointment only between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily until all coupon booklets are gone. Again, participants are asked to remain in their vehicles and an OFA staff member will come out to them.
Each older adult in a household is eligible to receive a booklet if they meet the following age and income requirements: Age 60 and over whose gross income is at or below 185% of federal poverty guidelines (which is $1,986.00 monthly for a one-person household or $2,686.00 monthly for a two-person household), or age 60 and over and currently receiving or eligible to receive public assistance such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits or a Section 8 housing subsidy.
Eligible older adults must sign in person. A power of attorney representative with proper paperwork can also sign for the coupon book. A proxy may sign only if the older adult signs a written statement designating that their proxy can pick up coupons on their behalf and an attestation form. The proxy and attestation forms can be obtained by calling OFA in advance at 315-349-3484.
Distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis as there are a limited number of coupon booklets available. One coupon booklet will be allowed per person for the 2021 season.
Coupon booklets can also be picked up at the following locations:
— Wednesday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central Square nutrition site, Community Church, 833 Route 11, Central Square
— Wednesday, July 14, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 73 Bridge St., Cleveland
— Thursday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fulton nutrition site, Fulton Municipal Building, 141 S. First St., Fulton
— Thursday, July 15, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Oswego Farmers Market, West First Street, Oswego
— Friday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hannibal nutrition site, Community Library, 162 Oswego St., Hannibal
— Saturday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Fulton Farmers Market, Canal Landing parking lot near the Dollar General, between South First Street and NYS Route 481, Fulton
— Monday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Phoenix Nutrition Site, Congregational Church, 43 Bridge St., Phoenix
— Tuesday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sandy Creek Town Hall, 1992 Harwood Drive, Sandy Creek
— Tuesday, July 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Pulaski Library, 4917 Jefferson St., Pulaski
— Wednesday, July 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mexico Nutrition Site, Lighthouse Church of God, 11 S. Jefferson St., Mexico
— Wednesday, July 21, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Amboy Town Hall, 822 Route 69, Williamstown
For more information about the coupon booklets, call the Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
