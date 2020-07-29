OSWEGO — The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) will hold parking lot distribution events for seniors to receive farmers market coupons Friday, July 31 in Central Square, and Monday, Aug. 3 in Sandy Creek. Both events are from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
On July 31 seniors may pick up coupon booklets at the Central Square Community Church, 833 US Route 11. On Monday, Aug. 3, booklets will be distributed at the Sandy Creek Town Hall, 1992 Harwood Drive.
“OFA has received a supply of farmers market coupon booklets – valued at $20 each – to distribute to eligible seniors for the summer season,” said OFA Director Sara Sunday. “The coupons can be used to buy locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables from participating farmers and farmers markets.”
Eligible seniors will be aged 60 and over. They must either have a gross income at or below 185% of federal poverty guidelines, which is $1,968 per month for a one-person household or $2,658 per month for a two-person household, or currently be receiving or eligible to be receiving public assistance such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or a Section 8 housing subsidy.
“Due to COVID-19, the OFA office is temporarily closed to the public. As an alternative, we are holding parking lot distribution events at locations around the county for eligible seniors,” said Sunday.
Participants and staff are required to wear a mask and six feet social distancing will also be required. OFA will distribute masks and hand sanitizer to participants aged 60 and over.
Eligible older adults must sign for the book in person. A power of attorney with proper paperwork can also sign for the coupon booklet. A proxy may sign only if the older adult signs a written statement designating that their proxy can pick up the coupon booklet on their behalf.
There are a limited number of coupon booklets available. Distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Each older adult in a household is eligible to receive a booklet if they meet the age and income requirements.
For more information about the coupon booklets, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
