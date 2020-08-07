OSWEGO — The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) will distribute farmers market coupon booklets to eligible seniors Aug. 10 in Cleveland; Aug. 12 in Mexico; and beginning Aug. 13 in Oswego.
Details are as follows:
• Monday, Aug. 10: Cleveland United Methodist Church, 73 Bridge St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Drive-through event at church carport.
• Wednesday, Aug. 12, Lighthouse Mexico Church of God, 11 S. Jefferson St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; walk-up event.
• Thursday, Aug. 13 and continuing weekdays until coupons are gone, Oswego County Office for the Aging parking lot, 70 Bunner St., Oswego, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., drive-up by appointment only. To make an appointment call the Office for the Aging weekdays at 315-349-3484.
At each of these events, participants and staff are required to wear a mask and maintain six-feet physical distancing. OFA will distribute masks and hand sanitizer to participants aged 60 and over.
“Due to COVID-19, our office is temporarily closed to the public,” said Sara Sunday, Director of the Office for the Aging. “This has made the process of distributing the farmers market coupon booklets challenging for everyone. As an alternative, we scheduled distribution events at locations around the county for eligible seniors.
The farmers market coupon booklets may be used to buy locally-grown fresh fruits and vegetables from participating farmers markets and farmers. Each booklet is valued at $20. The coupons are not redeemable in supermarkets.
Eligible seniors will be aged 60 and over. They must either have a gross income at or below 185% of federal poverty guidelines, which is $1,968 per month for a one-person household or $2,658 per month for a two-person household, or currently be receiving or eligible to be receiving public assistance such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or a Section 8 housing subsidy.
Eligible older adults must sign for the coupon booklet in person. A power of attorney with proper paperwork can also sign for the booklet. A proxy may sign only if the older adult signs a written statement designating that their proxy can pick up the booklet on their behalf.
There are a limited number of coupon booklets available. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis. Each older adult in a household is eligible to receive a booklet if they meet the age and income requirements.
Sunday said that although the Office for the Aging office is closed to the public due to COVID-19, staff are available to answer questions via the telephone or email. To contact the Office for the Aging, call 315-349-3484, weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., or e-mail OFA@oswegocounty.com.
