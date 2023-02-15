Oswego County offices closed for Presidents’ Day

OSWEGO COUNTY – All Oswego County offices, solid waste transfer stations, the Bristol Hill Landfill and the Materials Recovery Facility will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents’ Day.
