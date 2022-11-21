Oswego County offices closed for Thanksgiving

OSWEGO COUNTY - All Oswego County offices and solid waste transfer stations will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The solid waste transfer station facilities will re-open Saturday, Nov. 26.
