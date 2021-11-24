OSWEGO COUNTY – All Oswego County government offices, including the solid waste transfer stations and recycling drop-off centers, will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, for Thanksgiving. The solid waste transfer station facilities will re-open Saturday, Nov. 27.
