OSWEGO COUNTY – All Oswego County offices and solid waste transfer stations will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25, for Christmas Day; and Saturday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 3 for New Year’s Day.
Oswego County offices will be closed for Christmas and New Year’s
