OSWEGO COUNTY – All Oswego County offices and solid waste facilities will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Normal business hours will resume Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Oswego County offices will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Latest News
- Judge reserves decision on city’s purchase of Watertown Golf Club
- Red Cross, Peyton Manning huddle up for a lifesaving play this January
- Centro to reshape public transit systems
- Oswego County offices will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Transition of leadership for Oswego Health Backus is President and CEO
- Buffalo Bill Damar Hamlin released released from hospital
- High school sports: Heuvelton bests Harrisville for West lead; E-K tops H-D
- High school sports: M-W Girls top E-K, Boys gain NAC East win
Most Popular
-
How to apply for free college tuition in New York: Excelsior Scholarship open in January
-
Massena and Norwood cops, both since fired, charged with lying to police about hit-and-run
-
Watertown man charged with stealing pickup truck in Pamelia, leading speedy chase through city
-
Massena junior high school recognized for career-readiness efforts
-
Hammond honors town’s last surviving World War II veteran
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.