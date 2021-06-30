OSWEGO COUNTY – All Oswego County government offices, including the solid waste transfer stations, will be closed on Monday, July 5 for Independence Day.
Oswego County offices will be closed July 5 for Independence Day
Latest News
- Crumbling town of Harrisburg bridge closed suddenly by Lewis County
- Recreational sports: Heuvelton wins 4 straight In Women’s Soccer League
- High school sports: Lisbon drops exciting Modified Baseball finale to Harrisville
- Recreational sports: Ogdensburgh Diner, Madrid-Waddington enjoy fine Grade 3-4 softball seasons
- Recreational sports: Seaway Festival 5K Run-Walk returns July 28
- Recreational sports: Boating Safety Class registration closes on Juy 2
- SNHU announces winter 2021 president’s list
- Oswego’s third round of “Buy One Get One” shop local promotion program
Most Popular
-
Is a bigfoot roaming the woods of St. Lawrence County?
-
23-year-old former nurse buys Theresa church, turns it into a women-empowering fitness center
-
Lyme UTV crash leaves Connecticut woman dead, Chaumont man seriously injured
-
Carthage man allegedly causes power outage for more than 900 people
-
The Red Pine Cone restaurant opens in South Colton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.