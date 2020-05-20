OSWEGO — All Oswego County government offices, including the solid waste transfer stations, will be closed Monday, May 25, for Memorial Day.
The County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline will be closed Sunday and Monday, May 24 and 25. Those who need assistance Sunday or Monday will be able to leave a message by calling the hotline at 315-349-3330.
The hotline and county government offices will resume operations Tuesday, May 26.
