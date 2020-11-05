OSWEGO — All Oswego County government offices, including the Solid Waste Transfer Station(s), will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
Oswego County offices will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Motorcyclist killed in Wednesday night collision in Potsdam
- St. Lawrence Public Health issues COVID-19 alert for costumers of Route 11 Diner
- State Police is investigating an armed robbery in Schroeppel
- Madison Elementary School in Massena switches to remote learning following positive COVID case
- Classical-meets-hip-hop of Black Violin returns via live virtual Nov. 12 concert
- Cornell Cooperative Extension offers 2020 Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market online
- Oswego County Office for the Aging announces ‘Santa for Seniors’ program
- Alzheimer’s Association announces education programs scheduled for November, December
Most Popular
-
A true Patriot ends her life of service at North Harbor Dairy after 19 years
-
Local scuba enthusiast finds shipwreck, believed to be previously undiscovered, in Henderson Bay (VIDEO)
-
Ogdensburg looks to cut taxes by 6.25%, by cutting 10 positions in city fire department
-
Lewis County’s Democratic elections commissioner charged with DWI
-
Snow is coming: Winter weather advisory, storm watch issued Sunday for parts of north country
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.