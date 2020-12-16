OSWEGO — All Oswego County offices, solid waste transfer stations, the Bristol Hill Landfill and the Materials Recovery Facility will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, for Christmas Day, and Friday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day.
The Energy Recovery Facility will remain open both days to serve solid waste haulers. Haulers must have an active permit and swipe card.
