OSWEGO COUNTY - All Oswego County government offices, including the solid waste transfer stations and recycling drop-off centers, will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, for Labor Day.
Oswego County offices will be closed Sept. 2 for Labor Day
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
