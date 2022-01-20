Oswego County opens online portal to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results

OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego County residents can now self-report positive at-home COVID-19 test results and COVID-19 exposures, and request isolation and quarantine documentation through an online portal. The portal generates isolation and quarantine orders and release documents that are sent to the individual via email.
The Oswego County Health Department self-reporting portal went live last week as New York state alters COVID-19 response and mitigation strategies. Individuals who need paperwork for their employer or school and meet the New York State Department of Health (DOH) criteria can self-attest to a positive test or exposure and acquire the required documentation.
Residents seeking to report a positive at-home test can follow the directions at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/isolation_quarantine_guidance.php. At-home test kits must be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the results to be acceptable. A list of authorized self-tests can be found on the FDA website at https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-emergency-use-authorizations-medical-devices/in-vitro-diagnostics-euas-antigen-diagnostic-tests-sars-cov-2.
Test results obtained from, or performed by, doctor’s offices, clinics, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, schools and other testing sites do not need to be self-reported. However, if isolation orders are needed immediately for school, employers or other reasons, individuals can request such documents using the portal’s Report a Positive Laboratory Test option.
The health department encourages residents who test positive to personally notify any close contacts as soon as they know their result. The close contact should visit New York state’s Approach to Isolation and Quarantine website at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/new-york-state-contact-tracing to see if they meet the criteria for quarantine. If the contact meets the criteria for quarantine, they should report the exposure on the health department’s online portal.
The self-attestation portal is available now as Oswego County ends most contact tracing but continues conducting case notifications for individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Case notifications, which identify and investigate confirmed COVID-19 cases, will continue and anyone who tests positive through laboratory testing or self-reports a positive at-home test should expect to be contacted. Contact tracing, which monitors identified close contacts will continue only on a limited basis. Contacts should not expect to be contacted by the local health department or New York State Department of Health.
“The health department, in collaboration with the New York State Department of Health, will continue to conduct case notifications on all identified positive cases,” said Oswego County Director of Preventive Health Services Jodi Martin. “There will be limited contact tracing occurring in Oswego County that will only include high-risk settings.”
The Oswego County Health Department will continue working with local school districts on school-related cases to maintain safe learning environments for students and staff.
“Since the start of the pandemic, the health department has collaborated with local school districts to ensure student and staff safety,” Senior Public Health Nurse Jennifer Purtell said. “Oswego County will continue prioritizing school-related cases and partner with schools to keep our children in school.”
Contact tracing has been a key tool in the control of infectious diseases, but effective contact tracing requires timely identification and quarantining of close contacts. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has made contact tracing less effective, as local health departments cannot process the high volume of contacts due to limited time and resources.
“This will allow Oswego County Health Department staff to continue to prioritize school-related cases and activities and cases at sensitive congregate settings, in addition to continuing support for the expansion of COVID-19 vaccination and testing,” said Associate Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg.
The Oswego County Health Department continues to urge residents to take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the following:
- Get vaccinated if able. Get a booster if eligible.
- Wear a face mask inside public spaces or in crowded outdoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.
- Stay home if sick and keep children home if they are sick.
- Social distance when possible.
- Wash hands often.
- Follow COVID-19 prevention measures which local businesses and workplaces may have in place.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots or treatments.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the county of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.