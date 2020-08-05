FULTON — Oswego County Opportunities Public Transportation (OPT) service has announced the addition of a new bus route that will serve the village of Pulaski and parts of Sandy Creek.
Beginning Aug. 10 the new OPT 14 route will operate Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The route, which begins at Towpath Towers in Fulton, will travel a continuous loop throughout the day that includes multiple stops throughout the village of Pulaski as well as a stop in Sandy Creek.
“Traveling in Oswego County just got a lot easier,” said OCO Director of Transit Services Gary Mashaw. “Our OPT 14 route has 16 stops in the Pulaski area, and includes three transfer stops where passengers are able to connect to other OPT routes and Centro to reach other locations in Oswego County as well as other bus lines.”
The new route is the result of a collaborative effort between the Oswego County Transportation Advisory Committee, the Pulaski Community Services Task force, PALS (Pulaski Assisting Local Seniors of Pulaski), and OCO Transportation.
“Several public meetings were held in the Pulaski area,” said Donna Scanlon, director of Community Development Programs for the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning. “People shared with us their need for travel to medical appointments, shopping, employment, and other personal business. After hearing their concerns the OPT 14 route was created to meet those needs and help solve their transportation issues.”
The OPT 14 bus departs from Towpath Towers in Fulton and runs a continuous loop between Pulaski and Sandy Creek that ends with a 3:55 p.m. return to Towpath Towers. On its way to the Pulaski area the bus will stop at DSS in Mexico where passengers may connect with other buses or continue on to Pulaski where it will make stops at convenient locations such as Sandy Creek Tops and Creekside Apartments, Deerfield Apartments, Pulaski Health Center, Spring Brook Apartments, Driftwood Motel, Pulaski Public Library, Dollar General, H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, River House Restaurant, Fish On Motel, Ontario Health, Rose May Manor/Scotch Grove Apartments, Little Luke’s Child Care Service, ALDI, Town and Country Mobile Home Park, Byrne Dairy and Pulaski Tops.
“We are excited to offer this local service and I encourage people to use it for safe, easy transportation to where they need to be,” added Scanlon.
In accordance with the New York State Health Department guidelines OCO Transportation is taking every precaution to ensure the safety and health of its patrons.
“Our buses and vans are sanitized before and after each trip,” said Mashaw. “Seating areas, handrails, doors, everything is thoroughly cleaned. Social distancing for seating is exercised and spaced accordingly when conceivable. Each of our vehicles is also equipped with hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and gloves upon request, and face coverings are mandatory for all passengers including our drivers.”
Mashaw added that people having any of the symptoms of the COVID -19 virus such as fever, cough and shortness of breath will be unable to use OCO Transportation Services. Those with symptoms will be referred to Oswego County Mobility Management for coordination of their transportation needs.
“We’re here to provide the vital transportation services needed in our county and do so in a safe, reliable manner. We want people to know that they can depend on OCO to safely get them where they need to go,” said Mashaw.
For more information of OCO Transportation contact them at 315-598-1514 or visit www.oco.org/transportation for a complete list of bus routes.
