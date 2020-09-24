OSWEGO — Oswego County Opportunities has joined forces with Oswego County to encourage county residents to be sure to submit their 2020 Census form before month’s end.
“There’s still time to register and make sure you and your family are included in the for 2020 Census,” said OCO Prevention Services Coordinator Ellen Lazarek. “We’re going to make it fast, easy and convenient for Oswego County residents to do so.”
OCO will be hosting a virtual open house from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 29. Community members can join the virtual open house from a smart phone, tablet, or computer. To join link is https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/896455893. Representatives from OCO and census enumerators will be online to answer questions regarding the census and provide assistance with filling out and submitting the 2020 Census form. For assistance accessing the open houses call 315-342-7532.
“It’s essential that we have a fair and accurate census count,” said Philip Church, Oswego County Administrator. “It’s critical to programs and services such as health care, emergency services, schools, infrastructure and more.”
Data collected in the 2020 Census determines how federal funding is distributed to states and communities each year. Census data is used to support community initiatives involving legislation, consumer advocacy and quality of life issues.
“I invite Oswego resident to go online at join us during our virtual Open House event,” added Lazarek. “You’ll be able to receive answers to questions you may have regarding the 2020 Census and learn why it’s important be a part of the 2020 Census. Let’s be counted! The 2020 Census can have a positive impact on quality of life in Oswego County for years to come.”
For more information on the 2020 Census visit www.oswegocounty.com/census. Deadline for registration is Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.