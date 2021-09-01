OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego County STOP-DWI Coordinator Alex Kurilovitch, announced that Oswego County police agencies and the STOP-DWI program are participating in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving as people prepare for end-of-summer activities and Labor Day Weekend.
The statewide Labor Day STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign started Aug. 20 and will end on Labor Day, Sept. 6.
“The end of summer is one of the busiest travel times of the year. New York State Police, County Sheriffs, municipal law enforcement agencies and local STOP-DWI Programs are collaborating across the state and are out in force in this coordinated effort to reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and deaths,” said Kurilovitch. “Highly visible and highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaigns aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.”
The STOP-DWI Labor Day/End of Summer High Visibility Engagement Campaign is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The campaigns also target Memorial Day, July 4th, Halloween, Thanksgiving, the holiday season, Super Bowl weekend, and St. Patrick’s Day.
Kurilovitch encourages residents to make a difference by having a “sober plan.” People may download the mobile “Have a Plan” app at https://www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp to find a safe ride home.
“Impaired driving is completely preventable,” said Kurilovitch. “All it takes is a little planning.”
For more information on Oswego County STOP-DWI, visit https://www.oswegocounty.com.
