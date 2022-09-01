OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in five new mosquito pools (samples). Two samples were collected from the town of West Monroe, and one sample each was found in the towns of Hastings and Palermo, and the village of Central Square. West Nile virus (WNV) was also reported in three pools – one each in the towns of Hastings and West Monroe, and the village of Central Square. All samples were collected last week.

The state Department of Health has declared EEEV an “imminent threat to public health” in Oswego County. EEEV is an extremely rare but serious infection. It causes encephalitis or inflammation of the brain and is often fatal. It is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. The county is planning to conduct aerial spraying in two areas to reduce mosquito populations that carry the virus.

