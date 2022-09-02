Oswego County plans for aerial spraying Friday, Sept. 2

Map shows the area where aerial spraying is planned for Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting. Spraying will begin after 6 p.m. and residents are advised to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed between 6 and 10 p.m. For more information, go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/programs/environmental1/mosquitoes.php.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues planning to conduct aerial spraying in portions of the towns of Palermo, Mexico and Hastings to reduce the population of mosquitoes that carry Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV).

Spraying will begin after 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting. If spraying is postponed due to weather conditions, residents will be notified through the news media and information will be posted on the Oswego County website at oswegocounty.com.

