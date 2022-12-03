Oswego County plans renovation of Legends Fields Complex

OSWEGO - Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced plans to inject $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex to create a premier destination for baseball and softball that will serve as a regional attraction and increase local tourism revenue.
The Legends Fields Complex is the only six-field, lighted complex in Central New York and provides a venue for softball and baseball tournaments for all ages and abilities. Oswego County, which owns the property but for years leased it to the city of Oswego for its softball leagues, is planning to spend up to $2 million to install turf and improve drainage at the site. The improvements will extend the season each year, increasing recreational opportunities and boosting economic activity.
“Legends Fields Complex is a unique facility that for years has not reached its full potential, but the private enterprise managing the facility in recent years has shown it can be a significant asset to our community, drawing visitors from around the region who spend money at our hotels, stores and restaurants,” said Weatherup, District 9.
Central New York-based Champions Events took over management of the fields in 2018 and increased participation in local leagues and tournaments in addition to undertaking improvements to the fields with financial assistance from the city. Champions Events has a proven track record of success and their efforts have elevated the fields to a regional attraction that hosts competitive baseball and softball tournaments.
“Further improvements to the fields will drive significant bed and sales tax revenue to our county, and this strategic investment should pay dividends for years to come,” Weatherup said.
Legislator Tim Stahl, District 20, who spearheaded this effort at the county level, said the installation of turf on all six fields would allow the league to operate for 20 weeks each year and provide millions in economic impact to Oswego County. Stahl said the athletic complex currently generates significant revenue for local businesses, with athletes and their families filling local hotels and restaurants during tournament weekends.
“Improvements to this complex will double the length of the season each year and ensure the continued use of the site for years to come,” Stahl said. “This investment should provide a substantial return on investment for the county and its taxpayers.”
Investment in the facility is expected to roughly double the economic impact from the facility, allowing players and teams currently on waiting lists to participate and providing a venue for more high-profile national events.
Oswego City Council President Robert Corradino said improvements to the Legends Athletic Complex are critical for the long-term success of the facility.
“Our community has a long and rich history with baseball and softball that will continue thanks to this investment,” said Corradino, who has been a presence in local softball for years. “This beautiful complex draws many youth tournaments that help the county’s tourism business and also provides local players with a safe venue to learn and play for many years to come”
The Oswego County Legislature plans to approve funding for the project at its December meeting as part of the 2023 budget. Most of the work is expected to be completed in the offseason to minimize disruptions, and county officials plan to explore further enhancements to the site.
