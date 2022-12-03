Oswego County plans renovation of Legends Fields Complex

OSWEGO - Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced plans to inject $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex to create a premier destination for baseball and softball that will serve as a regional attraction and increase local tourism revenue.

The Legends Fields Complex is the only six-field, lighted complex in Central New York and provides a venue for softball and baseball tournaments for all ages and abilities. Oswego County, which owns the property but for years leased it to the city of Oswego for its softball leagues, is planning to spend up to $2 million to install turf and improve drainage at the site. The improvements will extend the season each year, increasing recreational opportunities and boosting economic activity.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.