OSWEGO — In accordance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s June 12 executive order requiring all municipalities with police departments to consider the reinvention of the police, Oswego County’s cities, towns and villages have begun doing just that.
In that order, Cuomo cites history that he says, “compels me to conclude that urgent and immediate action is needed to eliminate racial inequities in policing, to modify and modernize policing strategies, policies, procedures, and practices, and to develop practices to better address the particular needs of communities of color to promote public safety, improve community engagement, and foster trust.”
Cuomo goes on to order that “each chief executive of such local government shall convene the head of the local police agency, and stakeholders in the community to develop such plan, which shall consider evidence-based policing strategies, including but not limited to, use of force policies, procedural justice; any studies addressing systemic racial bias or racial justice in policing; implicit bias awareness training; de-escalation training and practices; law enforcement assisted diversion programs; restorative justice practices; community-based outreach and conflict resolution; problem-oriented policing; hot spots policing; focused deterrence; crime prevention through environmental design; violence prevention and reduction interventions; model policies and guidelines promulgated by the New York State Municipal Police Training Council; and standards promulgated by the New York State Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.”
In addition, municipalities are ordered “to address any racial bias and disproportionate policing of communities of color.”
Furthermore, a committee of local stakeholders must be formed and consulted. That committee must include, but not be limited to “membership and leadership of the local police force; members of the community, with emphasis in areas with high numbers of police and community interactions; interested non-profit and faith-based community groups; the local office of the district attorney; the local public defender; and local elected officials.”
Finally, “the local legislative body shall ratify or adopt such plan by local law or resolution, as appropriate, no later than April 1, 2021” or face the possibility of losing state and/or federal funds.
The city of Oswego is well on its way in completing this task. Mayor William Barlow said the city has been working on different concepts and directions since early summer and will forward a preliminary draft to a newly-appointed committee to start the process. The committee will review the draft, provide feedback, additional ideas, and work with him and Chief of Police Phil Cady to publish a draft plan for public review.
This will be followed by a public forum at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St. and will then be sent on to city committees for consideration. Another public hearing will then be held, and a final vote of adoption will be taken by the Oswego Common Council.
Much the same is going on in Fulton, although each municipality puts its own spin on the process.
According to Fulton Deputy Police Chief Michael Curtis, the executive order is “something we are aware of. They sent guidance from the state, a lengthy booklet to go through. So, we’ve started that process. It’s been ongoing. We have already put a community survey out via our website and our Facebook page. That has been out for probably almost a month. We just actually took it down,” he said recently. “So, we have those responses that we’re sorting through now. It just asked general questions, questions that some were taken from the book, ones they recommended to give to your community just to get feedback from them. So, we’re compiling that data, and we’re also in the process of forming a committee. That is required in the process. So, those are the stages that we’re in right now. We’ll probably have that committee together relatively soon and will try to meet in some manner, whether it’s a Zoom meeting or a socially-distanced meeting, but that will be coming up relatively soon, because the timeline is very tight.”
With regard to their community survey, Curtis said, “We got approximately 360 responses. There was a listing of things people might want to see, and I think community-oriented policing was high on quite a bit of the surveys. More police out in the community, more police presence in their community or at events. Interaction is what it really came down to.”
There were no major complaints among the responses, he said.
“Overall, the response was very supportive.”
And Curtis was supportive of the entire process.
“It’s always good to have some self-evaluation, to look at our processes, how we’re doing police work,” he said. “We always want to make sure that we’re moving forward, changing, serving the community to the best of our abilities. We’re definitely in favor of partnering with our community. We have a good relationship now, and it’s something we always want to continue with.”
The Oswego County Sheriffs Department is rather at the beginning of this reinvention process and is seeking input from the public as a first step.
In their appeal for input, the Sheriffs Department also noted the reinvention “must include the appropriate role of the police but allow the police to do their jobs to protect the public.”
They have created a committee to help draft a plan that will be presented to the public and the Oswego County Legislature. The committee is comprised of community leaders from the County Legislature, town and village representatives, the County Attorney’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office, faith-based groups, the Mental Health Department, nonprofit organizations, and the District Attorney’s office.
The public comment period is open until Dec. 21. Comments can be emailed to OCSD.Sheriff@oswegocountv.com or mailed to: Oswego County Sheriffs Office, c/o Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Plan, 39 Churchill Road, Oswego, NY 13126.
The village of Pulaski is proceeding right along with its reinvention plan. As of the middle of November, they already had a committee formed comprised of Pulaski Police Chief Michael Martin, “the police commissioner (Robin Ford) and a couple local business owners, a few residents, and a pastor from a local church,” Martin said. “We’ll be meeting next week. It’s already been introduced to our trustees on the board. We’ve got a committee together for it. We’re going to be reviewing that next week. Then we’ll open it up to the community here in December or January, then rewrite it, and bring it to our membership, the board of trustees, for a vote.” He noted too, “We have to have a public hearing.”
Martin said, “We’re not that far along, but we’re organized enough to get an idea of what we’re doing. We’re a very small community. We’re much different than an urban area. We’re always looking at policies and updating policies. It’s something in law enforcement we do regularly.”
Martin said the relationship between the Pulaski Police and the community “is very good. We get out into the community and communicate well with the residents. We’re out and about in the neighborhoods. Usually, we don’t have any issues with our community members.”
Nevertheless, the governor has ordered a reinvention of the police, and local police departments are attempting to follow that order. This story will be updated when those plans are finalized.
