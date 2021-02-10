PULASKI — The Oswego County Police Reform Task Force will hold a public forum Thursday, Feb. 18, to gather input from citizens regarding police reform in Oswego County.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, Broad Street, Pulaski. The public may attend in person or participate by phone. The public access phone number is 1-877-304-9269. The guest passcode is: 943570.
This is the second of two meetings held by the County Task Force for residents to give input about public safety issues.
Last year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order requiring all local police agencies in the state to produce and implement a police reform plan.
“The purpose of the reform collaborative is to evaluate the existing police agency and produce a reform plan for approval by the Legislature,” said County Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup (District 9, Central Square). “As part of this process, we invite residents to share their input and perceptions about the public safety needs of our community.”
The New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, Resources & Guide for Public Officials and Citizens” was produced by the Governor and is posted at https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-announces-new-guidance-police-reform-collaborative-reinvent-and-modernize.
Oswego County residents may also provide input to the County Sheriff’s Office survey at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfJ900igp3zep2Ptp2iDI7bClmZ5unWw_0o4xaYQh6Sic5GaA/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0.
