OSWEGO COUNTY – As of Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, the following are the unofficial, preliminary vote totals in races across the county. These numbers are based on 100% of election day voting and 100% of early voting. No mail-in votes are included in these totals.
For President of the United States, Oswego County preliminary totals are: Donald Trump with 28,914 votes and Joseph Biden with 14,677 votes.
In the 22nd Congressional district, Oswego County preliminary totals are: Claudia Tenney: 12,348 votes; Anthony Brindisi: 5,305 votes.
In the 24th Congressional district, Oswego County preliminary totals are: John Katko: 17,012 votes; Dana Balter: 7,476 votes.
In the 120th Assembly district, Oswego County preliminary totals are: Will Barclay: 29,334 votes; Gail Tosh: 8,921 votes.
In the 130th Assembly district, Oswego County preliminary totals are: Brian Manktelow: 2,723 votes; Scott Comegys: 1,338 votes.
For County Court Judge, Oswego County preliminary totals are: Karen Brandt (unopposed): 35,513 votes.
For State Supreme Court Justice of the 5th Judicial District, Oswego County preliminary totals are: MIchael Young: 24,903 votes; Rory McMahon: 16,160 votes.
For Oswego County Clerk, Oswego County preliminary totals are: Michael Backus: 23,775 votes; Write-ins: 11,080; see article below.
For Oswego’s sixth ward Common Council seat, Timothy Plunkett running unopposed received 524 votes.
Incumbent Republican Kenney LaRue was re-elected unopposed to his trustee’s four-year seat in the village of Sandy Creek. He received 198 votes.
Republican John Stoker was elected as Sandy Creek Town Justice with 1,199 votes.
Incumbent Republicans Robin Ford and Alan Engelbrekt were re-elected as trustees in the village of Pulaski. Robin Ford received 566 votes and Alan Engelbrekt received 538 votes.
For Hannibal Town Council, Virginia Wilbur received 2178 votes. Gregory Hilton received 346 votes.
Republican Tony Bush (unopposed) was re-elected as Hastings Town Supervisor with 2,960 votes.
The preliminary vote totals in the race for Supervisor of the Town of Minetto are as follows: John Familo: 356 votes; Stanley Spilman: 273 votes; Sean Stevens: 55 votes; Write-ins: 33 votes.
Lesley C. Schmidt (unopposed) was elected on the Republican and Conservative lines for Granby Town Justice with a total of 1,902 votes.
The Oswego County Clerk’s race, undoubtedly the most confusing race in the county, saw former County Clerk Michael Backus re-elected to the position he will immediately resign on Jan. 1. Backus accepted a job with Oswego Health in Aug., announced that he would be stepping down upon taking the job in Sept., and that he would not be a candidate for the clerk’s position in the Nov. race. Deputy County Clerk Matthew Bacon thereupon became acting county clerk, according to Backus’s designation of a successor. Backus has said he will designate Bacon again on Jan. 1 after being sworn in as the elected clerk and then immediately resigning. Bacon will therefore continue on as acting county clerk until a new election is held sometime in 2021. Bacon has indicated he will run in that election. County Legislator Terry Wilbur and former Deputy County Clerk Jacqueline Thorpe ran in yesterday’s election as write-in candidates, but were defeated by Backus whose name remained on the ballot as he withdrew too late for a change in the ballot to be made. The Oswego County Board of Elections’ vote totals do not specify individual write-in candidates vote totals. All that is listed is the total number of write-in votes so far received. That number is 11,080.
