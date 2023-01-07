Oswego County presents annual tourism ambassador award

The Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council recently presented its 2022 Tourism Ambassador Award. Pictured from left are: Daniel Breitweg, deputy director of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning; Eva’s brother Patrick McCarthy; Eva’s husband Rob Corradino; Eva Corradino, 2022 recipient of the Oswego County Tourism Ambassador Award; Jim Hotchkiss, chairman of the Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council; Oswego County Legislator Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10, vice chairwoman of the Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee; Eva’s nephew Aidan McCarthy; and David Turner, director of the Oswego County Office of Strategic Initiatives and Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council awarded its 2022 Tourism Ambassador Hall of Fame Award at its year-end meeting. This year’s recipient is Eva Corradino.

Jim Hotchkiss, chairman of the Tourism Advisory Council; David Turner, director of the Oswego County Office of Strategic Initiatives and Community Development, Tourism and Planning Department; and Oswego County Legislator Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10, vice chairwoman of the Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee, were at hand for the presentation.

