Oswego County presents annual tourism ambassador award

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council awarded its 2022 Tourism Ambassador Hall of Fame Award at its year-end meeting. This year’s recipient is Eva Corradino.
Jim Hotchkiss, chairman of the Tourism Advisory Council; David Turner, director of the Oswego County Office of Strategic Initiatives and Community Development, Tourism and Planning Department; and Oswego County Legislator Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10, vice chairwoman of the Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee, were at hand for the presentation.
“Each year, we recognize an individual, business or organization for their exceptional support and commitment to the Oswego County tourism industry by awarding the Tourism Ambassador Hall of Fame Award,” Hotchkiss said. “Eva demonstrates strong community involvement and promotion of Oswego County tourism in all of the numerous initiatives she is involved in.”
Corradino is the chairperson of the Oswego City’s Promotion and Tourism Advisory Board (P-TAB), which was formed in 2014. Eva leads other board members work to develop and design a strategic and tactical action plan that promotes activities in Oswego and showcases its rich heritage and great recreational opportunities.
“As chairperson of P-TAB, Eva has assisted in developing initiatives that promote Oswego County in the most efficient and economical ways,” Turner said. “She dedicates her time to many local groups and organizations and can be found promoting the city at nearly every event in Oswego. Eva truly embodies what it means to be an Oswego County Tourism Ambassador.”
Along with her role on P-TAB, Corradino helps the Oswego City Visitor Center recruit and manage volunteers. These volunteers greet visitors, answer questions, offer suggestions and provide information and brochures that highlight all the great things there are to see and do in Oswego County.
Corradino also serves as secretary on the Oswego County Historical Society Board of Trustees, housed in the Richardson-Bates House Museum. The group plans events and fundraisers to assist in maintaining the museum while also educating the public on the history of Oswego County. In addition, Corradino actively helps with the seasonal Holiday History Shoppe, which offers a wide variety of unique gifts from local museums and other historical sites.
“Eva’s work is a representation of our mission to encourage visitors to come to this area and experience all we have to offer,” Hotchkiss said. “Her outreach is outstanding, and we congratulate her on this recognition.”
The Tourism Advisory Council has presented the Tourism Ambassador Award since 1995. Past recipients include CNY Community Arts Center Executive Director Nancy Fox in 2021; Oswego County Administrator Philip Church in 2019; the late Capt. Kevin Davis of “Catch the Drift” guide service in 2018; Oswego County Historian Justin White in 2017; the Lioness Club of Central Square and the Tailwater Lodge in 2016; Oswego County Legislator Jacob A. Mulcahey, District 15, Linda Middleton, Oswego County Snowmobile Association and Arlene Johnson in 2015; Oswego County Legislator Margaret Kastler, District 1, Carole Sponable, and Winona Forest Recreation Association in 2014; Robert Green, James Hotchkiss, and Oswego County Legislator Morris Sorbello, District 23 in 2013; Oswego County legislators Shane Broadwell, District 17 and Shawn Doyle, District 3 in 2012; Bridge House Brats of Phoenix, Richard and Naneen Drosse, and Fred Kuepper in 2011; Barbara Lighthall, The Palladium-Times, and Fran Verdoliva in 2010; Margaret Clerkin, Oswego County Legislator Louella LeClair, District 25, and Mercedes Niess in 2009; David Rath and James Wright in 2008; Paul Lear in 2007; Mike Redding in 2006; Hank Cosselman, Donald Feck and Doug Ververs in 2005; Fred Crisafulli in 2002; Capt. Dick Pfund in 2001; Shirley Guenthner in 2000; Jim Walker in 1999; Tim Nekritz in 1998; Barbara Egelston and Charles Krupke in 1997; Sandy Resnick in 1996; and Helen Chetney and Edwin Lighthall in 1995.
The council has also presented honorary lifetime achievement awards to Charles Krupke in 2007; Lillian Harter in 2012; and Rose Driscoll in 2014.
Members of the Tourism Advisory Council are appointed by the Oswego County Legislature Chairman and represent businesses, recreational and historic sites and museums, events and attractions throughout Oswego County.
